Software Developer - Mobile & Web Team

About the team
We're a team of seven developers, both who have worked with the Benify platform for several years and who have joined more recently. On a typical day you could find yourself tweaking components in our Angular codebase and the next you might develop new functionality together with our lovely UX-department for analyzing trends in employee satisfaction. With frequent releases (Continuous Delivery), you also don't need to wait for weeks for your changes to go live. Using the underlying power of the Benify platform, we help our clients' administrators engage and communicate with their employees. The tools our team build are used for a variety of purposes, from booking a ski cabin to sending a push message on someone's birthday. Or to automatically notify an employee that their gym card is about to expire. Our clients range from large multinational companies to smaller businesses, making it important to be able to keep several perspectives in mind at the same time, with the end goal of providing a great user experience.
The Mobile & Web teams responsibilities are many and varying; apart from owning the overall layout, components in the system and the mobile apps (iOS and Android), we also own modules like discounts (benifyDeals) and the welcome page dashboard. The team also make sure that other developers follow best practices when it comes to Angular (always the latest and greatest version) and other frontend related techniques (typescript/sass).
Current tools and technologies
• Angular 15
• TypeScript
• Sass
• Java
• Spring Framework
Wishes from the team
We are looking for someone that have several years of experience as a software developer. It 's also important that you are a true team player and likes to work closely with your colleagues.
The company
Benify is an international HR technology company that provides a market leading global benefits and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we are successful with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users worldwide. We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included. Help us make people's lives easier and more beneficial!
We are on an exciting growth journey, meaning we are looking to enter new markets internationally, and would love your help in further developing our platform. As part of an autonomous team, you will be closer to the business and product development where you can quickly see the results of your work. Today we have around 10 teams in the engineering organization.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Collective agreement
Generous wellness allowance
30 days vacation
ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Annual conference abroad
A variety of social events and activities in the offices
You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Gothenburg
Extent: Full time
