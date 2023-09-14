Software Coordinator
2023-09-14
Do you want to be part of a journey where the focus is on development with passion and execution? We are now looking for a Software Coordinator who thrives on challenges and wants to be part of safe and supportive teams where humor and joy take place in everyday work!
About Nexer Engineering Process
We provide expertise and resources in the process and configuration of engineering products.
Our mission is not only to support our customers in the best possible way but also to be THE team where we support each other to be better every day. In the Engineering Process area at Nexer, we value knowledge sharing, caring, and daring. This way, we help each other reach new levels - whether in the context of the assignment or related to our personal career goals.
The Role
As a consultant, you will work with one of our long-term, qualified, and challenging assignments. In the role of Software Coordinator, your responsibility can involve monitoring software, creating vehicle software packages, keeping track of and maintaining documentation of the software, supporting software- and testing teams with adjustments and updates, and conducting software breakdowns for projects and verification in automotive.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you who are independent, responsible, have excellent coordination skills and a great interest in technology. You are communicative, enjoy working with others in teams and work with a wide range of contacts. You have a learning and problem-solving mindset, a strong can-do attitude and enjoy contributing to the team spirit.
In addition to your personal qualities, you need:
• Experience with working in Automotive industry
• Knowledge of Embedded Software Development
• Skills in tools used for software packaging process
• General knowledge in complete configuration and application
• Knowledge in networking and communication
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
• B.Sc. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, or similar.
Application
You are welcome to submit your application below. We do not have the opportunity to receive applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the service or Nexer, please contact Victoria Olsson at victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com
or Robert Lövström at robert.lovstrom@nexergroup.com
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Ersättning
