Software Configuration Manager
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a safe and sustainable tomorrow. The biggest technology shift in public transportation in decades is here, where Electromobility plays a key role on the road to fossil-free transports. Are you ready to be a leader for the software configuration in our electrification transformation?
What you will do
Would you like to play an important role in our software release pipeline, delivering new features to our customers? Would you like to contribute to Volvo's mission to create world leading electric propulsion technology? Then you should join us as Software Configuration Manager in Electrics and Electronics - Powertrain Engineering Sweden.
We can offer you an exciting role, where you will cooperate with software developers and product owners to create software configurations for Volvo's vast range of products. You will gain detailed knowledge about our fully in-house developed software functions, but also understand how they contribute to helping our customers fulfill their transport missions.
Our team culture is characterized by an open, helpful and collaborative atmosphere. We constantly seek improvements, both in how we can work smarter and how we can further grow our individual competences. Passion, respect for the individual and fun at work are key values for us!
Who are you?
To be successful in this position we believe you have a mix of the following knowledges, skills and experiences:
* A curious and learning mindset, where you see problem solving as a great source of knowledge!
* Work experience from embedded software engineering
* Knowledge in automotive technology
* Skills in scripting or programming (preferably Python or Matlab)
* Masters or Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Electronics, Computer Science, Physics or similar)
We are looking forward for your application!
Darwin Jose, darwin.jose@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
