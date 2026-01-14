Software Configuration and Release Manager within Automtoive
JOB DESCRIPTION:
We are seeking an experienced Software Configuration and Release Manager to join our software platform organization, where we develop next-generation product solutions using state-of-the-art technology within the automotive sector.
This role is central to overseeing the full software integration, configuration, and release lifecycle for our core systems. The team is responsible for boot software as well as hardware-near software components and their configurations. As part of the software delivery organization, you will collaborate closely with domain architects, system engineers, software developers, and test teams to deliver stable, well-documented, traceable, and reproducible software builds and releases across multiple platforms and variants. The team owns the entire lifecycle of the onboard software platforms, from strategic planning to long-term maintenance.
We are looking for a structured and detail-focused engineer who enjoys working in complex embedded software environments. You recognize the value of consistency, traceability, and automation throughout the software development process and are motivated to build robust release pipelines and configuration baselines. You are a team-oriented professional who takes responsibility for processes that ensure high quality and regulatory compliance in every release.
You will excel in a collaborative setting where you help improve development teams by driving and monitoring regression testing, managing bug fixes, and establishing and maintaining departmental release baselines. You take pride in creating thorough release documentation and act as a key point of contact for communicating the contents and capabilities of different software releases.
Responsibilities:
• Own and manage the software configuration and release management processes.
• Define and maintain software versioning schemes, configuration baselines, and release strategies.
• Drive automation in build, integration, and packaging processes using CI/CD tools.
• Coordinate and manage software branching, merging, and integration strategies across multiple software domains and suppliers.
• Ensure proper tagging, documentation, and release notes for all software deliveries.
• Troubleshoot and resolve build/integration issues together with development and system teams.
• Collaborate with Product Owners and Product Managers to align release schedules with program milestones and vehicle development timelines.
IDEAL CANDIDATE:
To succeed in this role, you
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field.
• 2-3+ years of experience in software configuration and release management within the automotive or embedded systems domain.
• Solid experience with Linux, Adaptive AUTOSAR, and Classic AUTOSAR software stacks.
• Deep understanding of Git-based workflows, CI/CD pipelines, and software version control principles.
• Hands-on experience with tools like Jenkins.
• Excellent communication and organizational skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across international and interdisciplinary teams.
• Experience working in agile software development environments.
EMPLOYMENT:
This is a consulting assignment meaning you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition is for the assignment to result in a permanent employment at the client company after a 6-12 month consultancy.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
• Employment type: Full-time assigment
• Start date: as soon as possible
• Location: Gothenburg
• Salary: Fixed monthly
