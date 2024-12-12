Software Beamline Contact
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Technical Division / ICT / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-12-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Technical Division / ICT i Lund
Lunds universitet grundades 1666 och rankas återkommande som ett av världens främsta lärosäten. Här finns omkring 47 000 studenter och mer än 8 800 medarbetare i Lund, Helsingborg och Malmö. Vi förenas i vår strävan att förstå, förklara och förbättra vår värld och människors villkor.
Lunds universitet välkomnar sökande med olika bakgrund och erfarenheter. Jämställdhet, lika villkor och mångfald är grundläggande principer för alla delar av vår verksamhet.
Your team
Within the Technical Division, the Software team develops and maintains the control and acquisition system software and user interfaces.
We are continuously striving to increase the functionality and the reliability of the whole facility to meet the ambitious research requirements of MAX IV.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest light sources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a software engineer that will boost research capabilities for our scientists.
As a teammate, you will join an open and friendly team of 20 developers of diverse backgrounds, where continuous improvement and mentorship is part of our DNA. Agile and lean management methods will help you stay focused on software development.
As a professional, you will bridge science and state-of-the-art software development. You will support the researchers to be autonomous in adapting the software to their needs.
You will have the chance to face challenges of the synchrotron domain in a diverse environment, such as automatic beam alignment, creating innovative user interfaces, integrating scientific equipment, continuous data acquisition and streaming of big data.
In close contact with the scientists, you will have the opportunity to solve problems with novel approaches, become involved in writing an interesting paper and present your work at international conferences.
Being part of the Software group means participating in different international collaborations about control and acquisition, across Scandinavian and European countries.
Finally, this is an opportunity to learn and to increase your skills, competence and experience. In an international facility such as MAX IV you will meet open-minded people from different perspectives.
Your main work tasks will be
- Developing mission critical software used at the beamlines to conduct their experiments
- Supporting the beamlines to achieve operational excellence by following up their needs and addressing issues
- Developing software projects from low level hardware interfaces to high level optimized applications mainly in Python and under Linux
- Increasing the functionality and the reliability of the beamlines in order to realize their scientific potential
- Troubleshooting and finding simple user-friendly solutions to complex problems
- Participating in team planning and resource estimation as well as improving the group infrastructure.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- A university degree in a technical or a scientific field
- At least 2 years' professional Python 3 programming experience
- Knowledge of distributed control systems, such as Tango Controls, EPICS, or similar
- Experience of software development in a Linux operating system environment
- Experience with an Agile team environment and familiarity with unit tests, continuous integration and delivery
- Solution focused and user driven
Below are seen as merits
- Experience with operation support in a scientific setting
- Experience in development for Tango Controls or EPICS
- Other software programming languages: C, C++, Rust etc.
- Software development for scientific applications
- Knowledge of code lifecycle management: git, Conda, packaging, Ansible, etc
- Experience of GUI development with Qt in Python
More merit will be given to a candidate that:
- Shows evidence of participating in an open source community collaboration
- Has experience working in an international research oriented environment.
As a person you are first and foremost a team player and can demonstrate your communication and collaborative skills. You are open to peer review and willing to share your own knowledge. We expect you to have the capability to support a user environment that is under continuous development, with a strong focus on maintaining reliability.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of cutting-edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientists from all over the world and generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development and respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
On-call services may apply.
Probationary period may apply.
MAX IV är ett nationellt forskningslaboratorium med Lunds universitet som värduniversitet. MAX IV tillhandahåller toppmodern utrustning för forskning inom områden som teknik, fysik, strukturbiologi, kemi och nanoteknik. MAX IV kommer att ta emot upp till 2 000 nationella och internationella forskare årligen, vilka genomför banbrytande experiment inom material- och biovetenskap med hjälp av det briljanta röntgenljuset.
Vi undanber oss alla kontakter från annonsförsäljare, rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag på grund av statliga upphandlingsregler. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2024/3646". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Technical Division / ICT Kontakt
Mirjam Lindberg mirjam.lindberg@maxiv.lu.se +46766323320 Jobbnummer
9057520