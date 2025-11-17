Software Architect
We are looking for a SW architect with experience from development and analytics.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Work towards enhancing the Developer Experience for Software Factory offerings to the rest of the organisation.
Manage stakeholders and do active networking to gather requirements across the organisation.
Lead a small team working in this area.
Support the management in developing this strategic area within the Software Factory organization.
Leverage your knowledge of Data, Analytics, Documentation to provide a holistic one-stop-place where Developers find reliable source of information.
Improve and curate the documentation content inside existing Developer Portals.
Maintain infrastructure for hosting of Developer Portals and other information radiator websites.
Understand the system architecture, ongoing major technical transitions and coordinate effective documentation.
Work on roadmap development for actionable data analytics to provide transparency and observability into CI and Test pipelines.
Support implementation ofDashboards covering KPIs and Quality metrics.
Support CI/CD/Test governance by identifying required metrics and corresponding visualizations together with engineering teams.
Develop and maintain Digital tools
Desired experience:
Software engineering experience including good understanding of Developer & DevOps tools.
Knowledge of Python (hands-on work will be needed), AWS, Azure, scripting, LLM and Deep Learning basics.
Knowledge of React, TS, Node, SQL, Mongo
Linux, server admin
Location: Lund, Sweden.
