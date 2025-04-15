Software Architect
2025-04-15
Assignment Description - Senior Embedded Software Specialist (Electrified Vehicle Systems)
We are seeking a Senior Embedded Software Specialist with solid experience in the development of motor control systems for PMSM/BLDC motors, aimed at advanced ride-on platforms or off-road electric vehicles. This role is a central part of our electrification strategy, focused on delivering environmentally conscious solutions that combine sustainability with cutting-edge engineering and user satisfaction.
About the Role
You will be instrumental in the design and realization of a next-generation all-electric ride-on platform, built to meet professional demands and operate autonomously, via remote control, or through manual operation. The development scope includes smart, connected systems and autonomous functions - all within a high-performance electric drivetrain context.
As part of a highly collaborative and hands-on development team, you'll be deeply involved in the full product lifecycle, from initial concept and architecture design through to field testing and large-scale production. Your primary focus will be on embedded software development, particularly low-level code for motor control applications running on real-time systems without file system support.
All embedded development is performed in C, with occasional use of assembler routines, so extensive hands-on programming experience in these environments is essential. You'll be working with systems where performance, safety, and reliability are key, making your role critical to product success.
Responsibilities
Develop embedded software for electric motor controllers with a focus on performance and stability
Participate in architectural design decisions and contribute to documentation and requirement definitions
Implement, test, and troubleshoot embedded systems throughout the development cycle
Perform hands-on debugging, measurements, and diagnostics during vehicle testing or in controlled environments (e.g., dynamometer testing)
Rapidly prototype solutions and resolve critical issues as they arise, especially in later stages of projects
Collaborate closely with multidisciplinary teams, ensuring system integration across hardware and software
Contribute to safety and compliance work according to both external standards and internal guidelines
Optionally develop PC tools to support testing or diagnostics, preferably using C#
Required Qualifications
Proven experience in developing low-level embedded software in C for motor control or similar applications
Strong understanding of control systems, electronics, and real-time operating environments
Analytical mindset with the ability to translate abstract requirements into robust implementations
Practical experience with troubleshooting hardware/software interactions in embedded systems
Capability to interpret measurement data and adjust system behavior accordingly
Experience working in development environments with fixed release schedules (seasonal product cycles)
Excellent documentation and communication skills in English (Swedish is a strong plus)
University degree in engineering, electronics, or computer science - or equivalent practical experience
Meriting Skills
Experience in C# development for tooling and diagnostics
Familiarity with product safety regulations and requirement-driven development
Passion for technology and curiosity about how products work in real-world environments
Ability to work hands-on with prototypes, electronics, and field-testing equipment
Work Setup
This role is based in Huskvarna, with the possibility for a hybrid arrangement. However, a minimum on-site presence of 60% is required to support hardware integration and testing activities effectively.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
