Software Architect - Software Platforms
2024-12-20
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
The mission of Software Platforms within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enable's software-driven transport solutions for Volvo. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and strive to be in the forefront. We foster teamwork and collaboration with continuous improvement mind-set.
We are responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board SW platforms.
About the role
Are you a Software Architect with a passion for pushing the boundaries of automotive software development? Join our team as we revolutionize the industry with cutting-edge solutions. As a Software Architect with expertise in software platforms on classic/adaptive AUTOSAR and/or Linux/QNX hypervisor and base software development, you will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing groundbreaking software solutions for automotive applications. Embrace this opportunity to leave your mark on the future of automotive technology and on the strategy of 50% revenue from services.
Responsibilities:
* Be a part of the senior architecture team, and leader of setting long term design strategies of the Embedded SW Platforms for the overall Volvo Group.
* Lead our software platform development, based on AUTOSAR and/or Linux and its integration on HPC, serving several operating systems.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and translate them into technical designs.
* Lead the integration of the Board support packages (BSP) and configuration of the hypervisor and Guest OS.
* Drive compliance with the latest automotive safety and security standards.
* Provide technical guidance and mentorship throughout the development lifecycle.
* Champion continuous improvement initiatives to redefine software platform development processes.
Who are you?
You are an experienced Software Architect with a passion for automotive software development and a deep understanding of AUTOSAR and/or Linux running on top of Hypervisor in complex system-on-chip which is the brain of the vehicle. Your expertise lies in software platform and middleware development, and you have a track record of successfully designing and implementing software solutions for automotive ECUs.
You thrive in a collaborative environment where you can mentor and guide development teams. Your strong analytical and problem-solving skills enable you to make critical decisions and drive continuous improvement in software platform development processes.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
* Proven experience as a Software Architect in automotive software development.
* Expertise in AUTOSAR, with at least 10+ years of experience within the Classic domain.
* Expertise in Linux.
* Proficiency in programming languages such as C, C++, or Embedded C.
* Solid understanding of software architecture and design principles, patterns, and best practices.
* Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
* Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
What's in it for you?
* Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team responsible for defining, developing and maintaining platform software and associated toolchains for trucks around the world.
* You will be part of an agile team and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually.
We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions? Welcome to contact:
* Atul Yadav, Global Technology Manager, SW Platforms atul.yadav@volvo.com
.
* Andreas Andersson, Group Manager, Base SW Autosar Classic platform andreas.andersson.16@volvo.com
.
* Richard Sebestyen, Group Manage, Base SW Linux & Hypervisor platform richard.sebestyen@volvo.com
.
* Elif Saglik, Talent Acquisition Partner, elif.saglik@volvo.com
.
Last application date: January 19th, 2025.
Positions: 3.
