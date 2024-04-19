Social Media / Marketing Assistant
Do you want to help develop the world's best form of exercise and sport?
We are now looking for you to take on the role of Social Media / Marketing Assistant for Klättercentret Skåne, working on site between our facilities in Malmö and Helsingborg.
Klättercentret is Sweden's leading player in climbing with ten facilities throughout the country including Malmö, Helsingborg, Göteborg, Västerås, Uppsala and Stockholm. In total, we have over 500,000 visits to our facilities annually and we welcome more climbers all the time.
As the Social Media/Marketing Assistant you will:
Balance two areas of responsibility: growing our social media reach; and supporting key marketing programs.
In the Social Media aspect of the role, you'll be responsible for creating content in line with our key marketing strategies across social media platforms, with the goal of expanding customer engagement, building brand awareness, and supporting company objectives.
In the Marketing Assistant aspect of the role, you'll collaborate with the Marketing Manager and other team members to provide support for a wide range of B2B marketing initiatives.
Ideal candidates are familiar with the climbing industry and have a passion for engaging with our customer base.
To fit this role we expect that you will:
Create and curate engaging content for social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Google, Tik Tok.
Monitor and respond to customer inquiries, comments, and messages across social media platforms.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices and incorporate them into our social media strategy.
Adhere to a consistent brand voice and maintain company brand standards in all product support materials and communications.
Build a working knowledge of products and company through close collaboration with the Marketing team.
Be available and be able to give feedback in a competent and urgent way to the customer and thereby create a feeling for the customer that Klättercentret is efficient and service-minded.
Assist with creation, production and proofing of sales support documents and related website content.
Expected competencies required for this role:
An entrepreneurial approach and creative drive.
Strong administration and organisational skills.
Experience in creating content for, and managing digital communication channels including websites, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Tik Tok
A high level of accuracy and attention to detail.
Experience using Lightroom, Photoshop, Canva, Premiere, Cap Cut or similar.
Adaptability and flexibility in a fast paced environment.
Ability to collaborate and communicate within a diverse team.
Being part of our team means:
You will have skilled and competent colleagues in a company that is growing and developing.
You get to work with an important and exciting product in the form of climbing.
You get the opportunity to develop in a new and growing industry.
You get the opportunity to be involved in making other people healthy and happy.
The position is 50%, weekend and evening work occurs.
Travel between Malmö and Helsingborg is required.
