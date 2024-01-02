Snow Cleaning / Snöskottare / Snöröjning
2024-01-02
We are looking for several snow shovelers / snow removers for several clients in Stockholm. People who want to start working or that are looking for an extra job and that are self-motivated.
Responsibilities
Clear snow from walkways, driveways, and designated areas using provided equipment.
Work collaboratively with a dynamic team to ensure efficient and effective snow removal.
Contribute to creating safe and accessible spaces for our community during winter.
Requirements
Must understand and communicate in English.
Should be able to work outdoors for long hours.
Enjoys a physical and active work environment.
Good team player and capable of independent work.
Having prior experience in this field is a plus*.
Benefits
Physical Activity: The job involves physical work, it is a good workout and promotes a healthy, active lifestyle.
Seasonal employment: An opportunity for additional income during the winter months.
Flexible working hours: We call you and if your schedule allows, you can make some extra income.
Outdoor Adventure: If you love the great outdoors, snow cleaning lets you dive into a natural workspace where you can push your boundaries and enjoy the crisp, fresh winter air.
Networking Opportunities: Working in the community can lead to networking opportunities and potential connections for future employment during the spring and summer.
How to Apply
Send your resume to ludbojan@gmail.com
. Please include any relevant experience, and let us know why you'd be a great fit for our snow cleaning team!
Join us in making winter safer and more enjoyable for everyone. Embrace the chill and be a part of something cool! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29
