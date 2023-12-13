Smart Sensing - DashCam - SW Developer
Hookkoo AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
, Tierp
eller i hela Sverige
Description of the assignment
In our Innovation project Smart Sensing - DashCam we are in the Should Be phase in the company's Innovation
Journey where the objective is to do a PoC/Protype of the solution that you demonstrate, as well as continue to explore the market landscape and what user and business values the solution can provide.
We need help to do a business case for several user cases of the solution from NEXAR, (and similar) to understand what other solutions are available and what are the Pros & Cons for each option. We also need
support continuously develop and demonstrate a POC of the user interface and prepare a demonstration.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
E.g. degrees, years of experience, competencies needed
• >4 years experience of Java, Android development
• SW development skills
• Agile mindset and work environment
• Design thinking experience
Personal attributes
Driven, solution oriented and a team player. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 24 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8326210