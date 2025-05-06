Smart Sales Program Expert
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you a professional with an excellent business mindset, customer understanding and interest in partnering with teams across the globe, then you should apply for this.
We are looking for a Smart Sales Program Expert for the Sales and Customer Management team within Market Operations. Your key focus is supporting a group of markets in the AMERICAS region in Smart Sales (CRM, CPQ and Marketing Automation) activities.
Preferred location for the position is Europe, CET. The position requires providing support across different time zones on need basis.
You will follow up the transformation journey, discussing adoption progress through regular interaction with markets. You will be coaching and training BEXs and/or end-users. Establishing best practices and managing ServiceNow tickets raised by markets. Aim is to reach a common routine, where Sales & Marketing teams share the latest update on their sales activities with prospects and customers, creating the visibility in the organization to prioritize activities and decide on next steps to drive growth in line with the business strategy. In this role, you will report to the CX & Smart Sales CoE manager.
What you will do
You will become part of the Tetra Pak's Sales and Customer Management team that is globally responsible for processes such as Planning and Account Management, Customer Experience, Value Selling and Sales Reporting & Analysis.
As our Smart Sales Program Expert, you will:
Support Smart Sales Driver and BEX / CPQ Specialist with the understanding of the needs and requirements of the markets to continuously drive and improve common ways of working across Markets and processes.
Coach and guide Markets to drive adoption of Smart Sales tools and facilitate sharing of best practices.
Support to build the tool capability of the Markets via BEX network through regular meetings
Identify knowledge gaps and support in delivering Trainings & User guides.
Analyse and follow-up of future sales pipeline along with tools usage, and feedback to stakeholders.
Manage ServiceNow Tickets and enhancements requests with cross-functional teams.
Analyse key metrics and trends using reports and dashboards, and propose improvement activities
We believe you have
You have a relevant level of business understanding and have a couple of years working experience in e.g. Customer and or sales teams.
CRM - CPQ experience is required
You have a pro-active approach, Can-Do mentality and are adaptable to changing situations and different cultures.
Building successful relations with stakeholders comes natural to you and you know how to get things done, both through formal channels and the informal network.
You are a good communicator with strong presentation skills and are fluent in speech and writing in English.
You have a good knowledge of Powerpoint, and can analyse data using Excel and PowerBi.
To succeed in this position, you need to be passionate, result-driven and curious. You have an open mindset, an eagerness to develop and deliver. On the other hand, you are also analytical and organized which makes it easy for you to create structure and manage a network with many different stakeholders. You have an ability to define what is required in a dynamic environment and prioritise activities. We believe you are a team player, who enjoys working in global environment, driving business transformation and collaboration.
You have excellent communication skills and have a proven ability to develop effective relationships and gain credibility on all levels in an international organisation. You are open minded, able to listen to your stakeholders, and show a high level of customer orientation along with the drive for productivity with a strong service mindset.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
