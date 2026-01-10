Skin Therapist (Part-time)
2026-01-10
Are you someone who genuinely loves taking care of others?
Do you believe skincare is more than just treatments, that it is about presence, touch, and helping people feel confident, calm, and reconnected with themselves?
Then you might be the person we are looking for.
NAP is a growing skincare and wellness space grounded in simplicity, calm, and care. We are now looking to welcome a skin therapist who shares our philosophy and enjoys creating meaningful, unhurried experiences for clients.
What you'll be doing:
Performing skin treatments with presence and intention (facials, skin analysis, and result-oriented yet gentle care)
Creating a safe, calm, and welcoming space for every client
Being attentive to the client's skin needs, comfort, and overall experience
Supporting the daily rhythm at NAP, from preparing treatment rooms to maintaining a cozy, beautiful atmosphere
Guiding clients with thoughtful product and skincare recommendations when needed
You are:
A certified/licensed skin therapist or esthetician (experienced or newly graduated, both are welcome)
Passionate about skin health, care, and long-term results
Warm, caring, and naturally attentive
Someone who brings a calm, grounded energy into the room
Curious, open-minded, and happy to grow with us
The role:
Part-time
Hourly-based position
English-speaking (mandatory)
Start date: Flexible
Working at NAP means being part of something small, personal, and intentional. We don't rush, and we don't work on autopilot. We care deeply about how people feel when they walk in - and when they leave.
To apply, please complete the form and upload your CV here: https://form.jotform.com/NAP_info/dreamteam
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
N.A.P. AB (org.nr 559486-0594)
STOCKHOLM
