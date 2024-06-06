Skilled Software Engineers to EY NCoE
2024-06-06
Join Our Neurodiversity Center of Excellence Team!
The Neurodiversity Center of Excellence (NCoE) is now seeking individuals eager to contribute to a cutting-edge environment that values innovative technology solutions and creative problem-solving. As a dedicated innovation and technology hub, the NCoE is focused on diverse talents in the field of data analysis and beyond, aimed at delivering powerful business solutions.
The NCoE provides an environment for all individuals to thrive and ensures we approach our business issues with a diverse team bringing different thinking styles. Fundamentally, diverse thinking results in better problem solving and better outcomes for both EY and our clients.
At the NCoE we have two type of positions available for which we are currently recruiting for. Both are part of NCoE. One as an entry level technology role as a consultant supporting our Cyber and Risk consultancy and one as a Software engineer to EY Nordic Digital Studio!
Skilled Software Engineers to EY Nordic Digital Studio (In-house)
The team is seeking software engineers to join our Nordic Digital Studio in Stockholm. You will become a part of a dynamic team that brings innovation to EY.
The Opportunity:
Join us in building the future applications using state-of-the-art technology. Work in small agile teams operating in a startup-like environment with opportunities for hybrid work arrangements and networking with colleagues worldwide.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Analyze user requirements and translate them into solution deliverables
Design, build, test, and deploy stable and scalable solutions
Take provided learnings on new technologies and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives
Collaborate with EY colleagues globally to deliver high-quality work
You have basic knowledge skills in one or more of the following:
Backend: .NET Core, C#, Web API, Redis
Frontend: Angular, TypeScript
Hosting: Azure
Tools: Git, Visual Studio, Azure DevOps
To Qualify for the Role:
Minimum Bachelor's in science, engineering, or similar technical education
Experience with Agile working methods
Curiosity and technical interest
Ideally, You'll Also Have:
Experience or knowledge of Kubernetes
Experience in writing efficient and performant C# code
Testing your own solutions
What We Offer:
Continuous learning opportunities
Flexible work environment
Transformative leadership
Diverse and inclusive culture
To learn more about EY and what it's like to work here, please follow us on EY Careers, Career blog and social media.
Apply now
Please apply with your CV, transcripts and motivation letter (max. 300 words). Please answer these two questions in your motivation letter:
What is your background?
Why are you applying for this role?
We review applications on a continuous basis so please apply right away, but no later than 11 of August 2024.
Due to summer holidays, you can expect a reach out from us in the beginning of August.
For questions regarding the role, do not hesitate to contact anton.borna@se.ey.com
For any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact amanda.hederstedt@se.ey.com
We look forward to your application!
The exceptional EY experience. It's yours to build.
At EY we celebrate differences and support it. Our employees bring their authentic selves to work every day. We promote diversity of thought, culture and background, and are committed to creating an inclusive EY environment for all employees. EY is an equal opportunity employer for employees and applicants. EY encourages applications from all backgrounds related to gender, age, ethnicity, culture, race, religion and belief, nationality, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.
If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability in your recruitment process, you may contact us through the Talent Attraction and Acquisition specialist in this advert.
EY | Building a better working world
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. Så ansöker du
