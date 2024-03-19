Skilled full-stack engineers
Technogarden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-03-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Technogarden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work in software development that makes a difference? We are currently seeking a consultant who is eager to contribute to transforming the automotive industry through software development. Technogarden is looking for skilled full-stack engineers who thrive in dynamic environments. Your role will involve creating software for both customer-facing and internal products across global markets. Experience in agile development, continuous delivery, and a product-oriented mindset is essential. If you're passionate about making a difference and have expertise in C#/Java, Typescript/JavaScript, React, and cloud technologies like Kubernetes, we want to hear from you.
What does it mean to be a consultant at Technogarden?
At Technogarden, we strive to foster unity and team spirit among our employees. Our consultants are characterized by strong teamwork skills and high professionalism. We value ambition and a commitment to personal development. As a consultant, you represent Technogarden to our clients, so we place great emphasis on your social skills and personality. The specific qualities sought may vary between client companies. However, attributes such as responsibility, independence, drive, and the ability to collaborate effectively within a team are generally highly valued.
Opportunities
We are experiencing growth, and as we continue on our journey, there will be numerous exciting opportunities and challenges. Therefore, your development is as much in your own hands as it is in ours. As a consultant with us, you'll be part of a stimulating work environment with favorable conditions and a supportive team of colleagues. You'll have ample opportunities to influence your own work and the organization as a whole. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technogarden AB
(org.nr 556276-5189) Arbetsplats
Technogarden Kontakt
Dario Villaman 0706017996 Jobbnummer
8552983