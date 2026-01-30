Site Supervisor
2026-01-30
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Härryda
, Partille
Site Supervisor - Keller Grundläggning AB
Location: Various project sites across Sweden
Reports to: Site Manager
Employment Type: Full-time
Join Keller - A Global Leader in Geotechnical Solutions
At Keller Grundläggning AB, we build on a foundation of respect, reliability, pride, and collaboration. As part of the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, we are now looking for a driven and experienced Site Supervisor to join our team and lead operations on-site with a focus on safety, quality, and efficiency.
Your Role
As a Site Supervisor, you will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing daily field operations. You will work closely with the Site Manager and clients to ensure that projects are executed according to plan, safely and to the highest standards.
Key Responsibilities
As a Site Supervisor at Keller, you will play a central role in the daily operations on-site. You will be responsible for planning and coordinating activities in close collaboration with both the client and Keller's Site Manager. Ensuring that all work is carried out safely and in line with risk assessments and work preparations is a key part of the role, as is maintaining high standards of quality and compliance throughout the project.
You will manage change orders and report them to the Site Manager, as well as collect and compile incident and accident reports. Your responsibilities also include organizing resources such as personnel, machinery, and logistics, and leading project start-ups by clearly communicating project details to the team. Throughout the project, you will handle scheduling and staffing, maintain an open dialogue with team members, and address any deviations or challenges that arise.
In addition to being the on-site lead for the team, supporting their development and ensuring a collaborative work environment, you may also be delegated responsibility for permits related to hot work.
What We're Looking For
Technical education or equivalent.
3-5 years of experience in a similar supervisory role.
At least 3 years of experience in personnel management and development.
To succeed in this role, you should have a solid understanding of the construction industry, particularly when it comes to machinery, technical methods, and on-site execution. You are confident using Microsoft Office tools, especially Excel, and you are comfortable communicating in business English, both verbally and in writing. Additionally, you are authorized to make purchases and approve expenses in accordance with Keller's procurement guidelines.
Apply as soon as possible, but no later than December 7, 2025.
This is a fixed-term employment extending until approximately autumn 2027, depending on the project's status and needs. Start date Spring 2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12
E-post: recruitment.se@keller.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Keller Grundläggning AB
(org.nr 556108-1646)
Varlabergsvägen 11 (visa karta
)
434 39 KUNGSBACKA Kontakt
HR Business Partner
Mikaela Murén mikaela.muren@keller.com 0702953021 Jobbnummer
9713076