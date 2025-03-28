Site Reliability Engineer to telecom company
2025-03-28
Are you ready to take your expertise in cloud-based and distributed systems to the next level? We warmly welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Site Reliability Engineer at our client, you will be a key player in managing and optimizing the company's OpenSearch/Grafana platform. You will ensure system reliability through tasks ranging from patch management to developing new features and play a crucial role in onboarding new units. With your technical expertise and problem-solving skills, you will create stable and innovative solutions in an environment that fosters growth and development.
You are offered
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Administration and lifecycle management of OpenSearch/Grafana
• Supporting daily operations, including IAM permissions
• Implementing new features such as object storage and snapshot management
• Onboarding new units and configuring networks
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A deep understanding of container orchestration, cloud-based systems, and event-driven architecture
• Extensive knowledge of *nix systems (Unix, Linux, BSD)
• Experience with automation tools such as Ansible or Bash scripting
• Knowledge of network protocols and REST APIs
• Experience with version control and the ability to maintain updated, well-structured software solutions
• Strong proficiency in English
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
