Site Manager till vår terminal i Luleå!

*** We'll be happy to receive your application during summer but will be evaluating all applications starting mid-august due to the holiday season.***
About us: In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the merchant at heart.
We are obsessed with radically simplifying the parcel shipping and receiving experience. Instabee has swiftly emerged as a force to reckon with in the industry, serving thousands of merchants and millions of consumers. About the role as Site Manager: As a Site Manager in Luleå, you will be responsible for managing our terminal, fleet, and driver operations to ensure outstanding but cost-efficient service delivery. As a leader you empower our employees to effectively carry out their duties, to take responsibility for our business, and develop in their roles. You will also ensure that the site works for high customer satisfaction and good delivery quality. In this role you will be reporting to the Regional Manager and work closely with the other Site Managers in the region.
You will, among other things:
Develop the site by initiating and implementing tactical and strategic activities and improvement work that aligns with Instabee's long-term strategies and goals.
Lead, coach and follow up with your employees in their respective assignments.
Managing sorting and driving operations at the terminal to ensure we meet delivery deadlines and without errors.
Analyze and identify cost drivers and be responsible for achieving a cost-effective business.
Managing the scheduling of staff to ensure cost efficiency and staff motivation.
Ensuring the safety of our employees and providing a good work environment.
Being responsible for the recruitment, retention, and development of staff, including performance reviews.
Responsible for the site's budget and KPIs.
Who you are: We are looking for an operations leader with experience in managing a team of 10-20 people, looking to grow in their career. You are a responsible team-player with the ability to combine high ambitions with a prestigeless approach. In order to be successful in this role you will need to be comfortable with an environment characterized by fast pace, rapid changes and growth.
Proven experience as a successful leader in a similar role, preferably from a growing and/or production-oriented business.
You have a strategic mindset and you come up with creative solutions to challenges.
Experienced in handling staff issues, taking care of teams, and developing staff skills.
You are a role model and have an understanding of how to create a successful culture and strong, healthy teams.
Union negotiation expertise and experience in occupational health and safety.
Fluent in both Swedish and English
You have high ambition, a broad outlook and thrives working in a fast-changing environment
Join our global expansion and unlock endless career opportunities. Apply today!
This recruitment process consists of personality and logical tests via Alva Labs and background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee in Sweden.
