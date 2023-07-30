Site Manager in Landskrona
AlfaWall Oceanbird is looking for a site manager who wants to be part of a revolutionary project.
Site Manager in Landskrona
Oceanbird is developing wind power solutions that will revolutionize shipping - an industry that is responsible for 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If the shipping industry was a country, it would be the sixth biggest polluter, that we are going to change!
Would you like to contribute to this change, join our fast-growing, highly competent and passionate team. We share a sense of urgency and believe that change must happen now. The wind helped us discover our planet - now it can help us preserve it.
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. We are developing wing sail technology for the global shipping market and are now looking for a Site Manager for our new test facility in Landskrona.
Work description
Oceanbird shall establish a development and test site at Oresund Drydock in Landskrona. We will assemble and test a full-scale prototype of our wing sail during 2023-24. The first prototype will be used for test and development continuously in the future. We will also pre-assemble the first on-board prototype for installation in 2024.
As Site Manager, you will be responsible for all activities at our site in Landskrona. You will lead the assembly work and ensure that the work is done in a correct and safe way. You will have a leading role in collaboration with the yard and internal stakeholders and take care of internal and external visitors in a representative way.
Your main responsibilities will include:
- Responsible for health & safety at the test site
- Responsible for our rented premises at the yard
- Handle logistics of components
- Manage assembly work of the wing sail.
- Ensure a good collaboration with the yard and external contractors.
- Cooperation with R&D and Product Management
- Test and operate the equipment.
- Take care of internal and external visitors
- Training of crew and engineers
Who are you?
- Experience in assembly, test and maintenance of large equipment
- Act as a leader, is structured and a good planner.
- Strong team player, you thrive working together with other people and competences in reaching a common goal.
- An outgoing attitude and enjoy taking new contacts and find solutions.
- You have marine experience, preferably also from yard
- Fluent in English and preferably also in Swedish
Learn more at www.theoceanbird.com
The position is based in Landskrona.
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
