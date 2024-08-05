Site Manager
Site Manager/Overseas Site Manager
Job Responsibility:
1. Make detailed installation and commissioning plans according to the project plan;
2. Prepare the site preparations in advance according to the site plan;
3. Collect and review all data of on-site installation;
4. Supervise and check the implementation of all work in accordance with the plan;
5, coordinate the on-site personnel to ensure the smooth implementation of the project;
6. Report site work progress and personnel arrangement to project manager;
7. Responsible for promoting the rectification of on-site problems, promoting the acceptance of the project according to the project schedule, and ensuring the smooth acceptance of the project;
8. Managed on-site staff, controlled the schedule and working hour budget of related project activities;
9. Reasonably arrange daily/weekly work plans for on-site staff according to the project schedule;
10. Good maintenance of customer relationship.
