Site Laboratory Lead
2025-03-05
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Responsibilities:
The Site Laboratory Lead plays a key role in overseeing daily laboratory activities related to mechanical testing within the steel production environment. In the role you ensure testing procedures are executed efficiently, in compliance with quality and safety standards, and that laboratory operations run smoothly. You also serves as a technical reference point for lab processes, supporting continuous improvement and adherence to industry best practices. As Site Laboratory lead your responsibility includes:
Ensure compliance with all safety, environmental, and quality regulations within the laboratory.
Perform and oversee mechanical testing on samples, ensuring adherence to industry standards and company procedures.
Lead operational coordination in the lab, ensuring effective workflow and prioritization of test samples.
Operate, maintain, and calibrate monitoring and measuring equipment to ensure precision and reliability.
Provide technical guidance to team members on testing procedures and equipment usage.
Accurately record and analyze test data, proactively identifying and addressing inconsistencies or non-conformities.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize lab processes and sample turnaround times.
Support training initiatives for lab personnel in best practices for mechanical testing and equipment handling.
Adhere to all health and safety protocols, including proper handling of materials and use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Execute assigned responsibilities and contribute to process improvements in laboratory operations
Qualifications:
In the role as Site Laboratory Lead it's important that you are self-motivated and able to work with minimal supervision. You are detail-oriented with a focus on accuracy and precision. You are reliable and adaptable to dynamic work environments and that you have strong problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot minor equipment issues. You also have:
Extensive experience in a mechanical testing laboratory, materials testing, or industrial laboratory environment.
Strong working knowledge of steel industry standards and procedures related to laboratory testing.
Experience in coordinating laboratory operations or acting as a key technical point of contact.
Strong safety awareness and commitment to following protocols
Advanced familiarity with testing equipment, data recording, and calibration procedures
Proficiency in digital maintenance tools and laboratory management systems.
Very good communication skills in English; Swedish language skills are preferable.
Location: Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
