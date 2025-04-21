Site IT Service Delivery Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2025-04-21
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The GPQSS IT team consists of 6 people today, covering the entire globe. You will enter a truly international team that is growing with our business. We are now looking for someone to join us in Västerås Sweden and this is a unique opportunity since Västerås is the only site where we will have multiple IT resources. In this role you will work closely with our business and assist them with anything that is IT related (excluding password resets and other services already covered by our service desks). You will be the go-to person when it comes to establishing new offices or upgrading a conference room. You will be the gatekeeper between our business and our central IT teams. You will be a key player if we are facing a severe incident. Your primary location will be our office in Västerås that is rapidly growing. We care for our employees and there are plenty of career opportunities within IT.
"This is a unique opportunity since the chosen candidate will get the opportunity to work alongside someone that have the same role in the same location. This candidate will also be a key player when it comes to establishing a new campus in Västerås. The team today is multicultural, and we welcome the right resource regardless of gender or religion since we already have a diverse team. The team is fairly new (less than a year old) so we are all juniors or seniors depending on your viewpoint." - Marcus Fallberg, IT Systems Software Development Manager."
How you'll make an impact
As Make IT simple for our business
Identify opportunities/improvements
Understand our IT environment and guide our business to make the most of it.
Support our line managers to achieve their strategic targets with the help of IT solutions
Understand what our business needs and translate that into IT lingo
Listen, analyze, take actions
Your background
You have at least 5 years of working experience in IT
Fluent in Swedish
Working proficiency in English
ITIL certification or equivalent experience
Good technical knowledge in IT/OT hardware and interfaces
Excellent communication skills both in writing as well as speaking
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Marcus Fallberg, marcus.fallberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari +46 107 38 13 45, Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin +46 107 38 15 12, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy (Ludvika/Västerås) Jobbnummer
9295736