Site Engineer / Mechanical Engineer
2026-01-25
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its technical field engineering team for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting a skilled Site Engineer / Mechanical Engineer to provide mechanical engineering supervision and technical support on construction sites in Boden, Sweden.
Work duties
Provide technical supervision and support for mechanical installation works
Assist site teams with mechanical engineering guidance and problem-solving
Review technical drawings, specifications, and installation requirements
Monitor installation activities to ensure compliance with engineering standards
Conduct field checks, verify measurements, and support quality control
Coordinate with engineers, supervisors, QA/QC teams, and project management
Document technical progress, deviations, and installation status
Qualifications
Technical degree in mechanical engineering or relevant technical field
Minimum 2 years of experience within mechanical installation, field engineering, or industrial construction
Ability to read and interpret technical drawings and mechanical specifications
Strong technical understanding and problem-solving skills
Good communication and coordination abilities
English required
Turkish and/or Swedish are considered strong advantages
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may be required depending on project needs
Overtime is compensated according to Swedish labor law and applicable agreements
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment and safety regulations
Mandatory workplace insurances according to Swedish requirements
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Mandatory safety training included
Salary is offered at a competitive market level. All required workplace insurances are included and aligned with Swedish industry standards and union-based protections for comparable positions.
Workplace
Project sites located in Boden, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your CV and certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se
Application period
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
info@tusaenergi.se
