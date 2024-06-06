Site Administrator/Document Controller
2024-06-06
We have an exciting opportunity for a Site Administrator/Document Controller to join Suir Engineering Ltd. This position will be based on a Data Centre project in Vasteras, Sweden.
Here in Suir Engineering we are a leading international provider of innovative Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering Solutions. Our core sectors are Energy, Power and Renewables, Pharma, Food & Beverage, and Data Centres. We provide best in class contracting solutions with in-house, flexible resources capable of delivering a personable and consistent service to our customers. Over the past 40 years we have delivered projects for Irish and multinational clients across the globe. We are currently expanding significantly, and are delivering large scale projects across Ireland, the U.K, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
We recognise that continued business success depends on our commitment to and development of our people. We are determined to create a diverse and equal workforce and to ensure our company appeals to the best and brightest people. We wish for all employees to realise their full potential and have the opportunity to grow and develop during their career with Suir. We are also working continuously to promote a culture of positive wellbeing through our wellbeing programmes and supports to employees and their families through our Employee Assistance Programme and the Lighthouse Club. What you will be doing*Manage and maintain all aspects of document control.
• Ensuring accuracy and company's standards are applied to all design information.
• Daily updating and processing of project documentation.
• Providing general administration support to project teams.
• Ad hoc duties as required by site.Is the job for me*Minimum 2 years administration experience in a similar role within the construction industry.
• Highly organised with strong attention to detail essential.
• Ability to multi-task within a fast-paced environment and work well under strict deadlines.
• Excellent IT skills required, MS Office, and project management software experience desirable
• Experience using AutoDesk, Procore or similar is desirable
• Training for in-house systems will be provided to the successful candidateIn return from Suir Engineering* 25 days annual leave
• Competitive salary commensurate with experience
• Country induction and tax services
• Employee Wellbeing and Employee Assistance Programme
• Educational Assistance and upskilling opportunities
• Opportunities for international assignments to work on one of our other European projects
• Educational Assistance, CPD, Chartership supports and upskilling opportunitiesOur way of workingOur way of working is called the Suir Way, designed to help us on a journey of continuous improvement.
• Our people are empowered to make changes to ensure a quality install through effective ways of working.
• Our people have a voice and feel empowered.
• We have an in-built culture of innovation, learning and continuous improvement.
• Value is delivered every step of the journey. Our efficient processes deliver value.
• We have a standard, consistent and fully integrated health, safety, environment, and quality system within the business.
Suir Engineering are an equal opportunities employer, we value our greatest asset .... our People.
