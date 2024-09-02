Sipri Seeks A New Director
2024-09-02
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is a leading international institute dedicated to independent research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament. It consistently ranks as one of the world's top think tanks based on the reliability of its data, analysis, consultations and recommendations, which are highly valued by policymakers, practitioners, experts and the media.
Based in Stockholm, Sweden, and established in 1966, SIPRI has in recent years considerably expanded its staff, budget and overseas outreach while building a dynamic research agenda to illuminate and respond to the rapidly evolving international security order. With staff drawn from around the world, SIPRI collaborates closely with a range of well-established, on-the-ground partnerships and operational international networks.
SIPRI seeks a new Director to lead this world-renowned institute.
We seek candidates with:
• a strategic vision, a global perspective, intellectual energy and a commitment to SIPRI's values as an international, independent, impartial and empirically authoritative research institute, as well as a clear understanding of SIPRI's history and its role in the community it serves;
• high professional standing and experience in the fields of international security, conflict and peace, and foreign affairs;
• proven leadership, managerial skills and experience, with an ability to work in a dynamic, open and intercultural environment;
• the ability to inspire, motivate and foster a culture of teamwork and collaboration;
• a proven track record of success in fundraising, including knowledge of and success in attracting foundation and corporate grants, and the ability to identify, steward and solicit individual donors;
• experience in managing a complex budget;
• strong communication skills, written and oral; and
• the ability to represent the institute internationally and work with policymakers and diplomatic, academic, media and philanthropic stakeholders.
SIPRI is committed to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and nationalities. Applications with a cover letter and CV should be submitted by 13 October 2024, using the 'Apply' button in the listing for this vacancy on the SIPRI website. In-person interviews in Stockholm with shortlisted candidates are planned for
17-20 December 2024.
Enquiries may be directed to Stefan Löfven, Chair of the SIPRI Governing Board, at chairman@sipri.org
, or Joakim Vaverka, SIPRI Deputy Director, at deputy.director@sipri.org
.
For more information about SIPRI, please visit our website at www.sipri.org.
