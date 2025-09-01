Simulation Engineer
Job description
Are you interested in working with modeling and software simulation within the Automotive industry? Do you want to be part of an expert team who strives for success? Would you like to be part of a global company at the cutting edge of digitalization?
Then you may be the one we are looking for!
Basic qualifications
Right now, we have a need for those who have a strong background in both modeling and software simulations with experience from the automotive area.
To succeed in this role, you need to have the following fundamental qualifications:
A minimum of a Master's or a PhD degree in a relevant highly quantitative field such as Physics, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Vehicle Engineering or other Engineering/Natural Sciences areas with a strong applied mathematics component or background
At least 3 years of experience working with modeling and simulations
Automotive knowledge and experience
Fluent in Matlab/Simulink and Python
Spoken and written fluency in English.
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
Experience form working in an Agile way
System simulations, SW integration simulations
Modelling CAN structures
Infrastructure for data
SIL
Project Management
API integrations
CI/CD experience
We attach a great importance to your personality and your willingness to develop yourself together with us. As such, we believe that you meet the following:
You have an interest, desire as well as habit of adopting new technologies.
You are a strong communicator who can quickly create strong relationships.
You have a highly analytical mindset and are both meticulous and structured.
You are an initiative taker who is both flexible and sees solutions instead of problems.
You make sure that your deliverables are of high quality and respect the set deadlines.
As you will be working as a consultant, you thrive in highly international collaborative environments.
We offer
Welcome to Sigma Technology Experience! We're a company of 30, backed up by the muscles from Sigma Technology Group. As we're currently expanding, we're seeking individuals who believe in the power of engineering to make a difference. We value those who aspire to not only work as consultants but also contribute to shaping our workplace, culture, and strategies for ongoing skill development and staying current in our evolving industry.
As a consultant at Sigma Technology, you get the opportunity to work with world-leading companies together with your colleagues. We deliver everything from expert consultant assignments to entire teams and larger projects. Together with your manager, we make sure that you get an assignment that suits both you and us.
We also believe in building long-term professional relationships, and therefore strive to create an environment where you will enjoy working for a long time!
At Sigma Technology, we are incredibly proud of being one of Sweden's most recommended employers in 2023! Ersättning
