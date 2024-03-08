Simulation Engineer
2024-03-08
At PowerCell Group, we are decarbonizing industries. We design, develop and manufacture hydrogen electric fuel cells and systems for aviation, propulsion, stationary, and marine applications. Our fuel cell systems have unparalleled power density, and the only emissions are water and heat. At our headquarters, located in Gothenburg, more than 140 employees work hard to deliver zero-emission solutions to customers around the world. We are growing fast and are always looking for new colleagues to add to our innovative, friendly, and ambitious culture.
We now need to strengthen our Mechanical Engineering Team with a Simulation Engineer!
Key Responsibilities
• Structural Mechanical Calculations: You will be the linchpin when it comes to structural mechanical calculations. This includes assisting the company with calculations to ensure the durability and safety of our products and systems.
• Requirement Management: It's crucial to understand and break down specification requirements into actionable goals, both in terms of environmental and mechanical loads.
• Leadership: The role involves leading and organizing work packages for both internal and external calculation resources.
• Technical Support: You will provide technical expertise to the marketing department regarding the mechanical properties of our products and systems.
• R&D Activities: A vital part of the role is being part of research and development to develop the next generation of products.
Your background and experience
• MSc in applied mechanics.
• Previous work experience in the field.
• Skills in statics, dynamics including vibration and fatigue.
• Experience using commercial FE software like ANSYS (Workbench and SpaceClaim) and scripting in Python and APDL.
• Experience handling structures that are dynamically loaded and assembled with welds, screws, and bolts.
• Knowledge of material models, both linear and nonlinear.
Good to have
• Experience with programs like ANSA, MATLAB (COMSOL).
• Programming skills in FORTRAN for R&D implementation of material models.
Personal qualities
• You have a strong drive and are curious.
• Willing to ask for help when you do not understand or need help.
• Capable of determining scope, plan, and execute projects oneself and together with a team.
• Structured and systematic.
• Eager to continue learning and developing.
• Focused on creating value.
• Motivated to bring about a sustainable future through technology development.
• Open to change, as this is a fast-paced environment where priorities and responsibilities sometimes change quickly.
You will become part of a motivated and knowledgeable group with a common interest in improving the environment and environmental thinking. Your colleagues will inspire you to constantly challenge and improve our products. If you're ready to take on this exciting and challenging role and shape the future of mechanical engineering, we want to hear from you. Submit your application today and let's work together to create groundbreaking solutions!
Read more about us at https://careers.powercellgroup.com/
