Simulation Engineer - Battery System Performance, Electrified Vehicles
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje
2025-10-24
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about sustainable transportation and cutting-edge technology? Look no further! At TRATON, we're driving the future of electrified vehicles - and we want you to be part of our journey.
As a System Performance Engineer within battery development for TRATON electric vehicles, you will take on the exciting challenge of investigating and calculating various versions of high-voltage batteries and how they affect overall system performance in propulsion and charging.
You will be part of the Value Creation Team (VCT) Energy Storage and a member of our Battery Performance Group. The specific unit focuses on lifetime, regulations, and safety within the battery system section. In this role, you will play an important part in shaping the direction of TRATON's battery development, optimizing our battery systems in the smartest possible way to ensure the very best battery packs on the market.
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
Job Responsibilities
You will work closely with colleagues both within the battery development department and in other parts of the electric vehicle organization. The key to successful outcomes lies within the Performance Group, of which you will be a part. Here, people in various roles - all focused on performance - meet and work together toward common goals.
As a System Engineer, your responsibility is to translate vehicle needs, understand Battery Management System (BMS) implementation, and align battery cell/pack capabilities. You will ensure seamless and efficient collaboration on a system level, spanning from hardware and software to final vehicle integration.
Main tasks include:
• Support the generation of technical KPIs for battery cell projects.
• Conduct technical reviews and evaluations for parallel battery projects.
• Act as a link to the vehicle team, representing the cell team regarding power performance.
• Provide technical support for BMS parameterization and validation method development.
• Deliver technical support and insights to external interfaces, including Sales & Marketing, Purchasing, Use Cases, and other VCTs.
Who You Are
We're looking for a team member who is driven, results-oriented, and self-motivated. Sharing your results is just as important - within the cell team, the performance group, and across other collaboration arenas.
You'll work closely with a colleague in the same area, which makes cooperation and curiosity essential. Since the arena is broad and spans across TRATON, you also need to be confident in reaching out, connecting with the right people, and sharing your results effectively.
We also believe you need:
• Experience in calculation and/or simulation.
• Knowledge of Li-ion batteries.
• Experience working with Matlab/Simulink/GT-Suite.
• Confidence in communicating in English, both written and spoken.
• A strong team spirit.
• The ability to communicate effectively with colleagues at all levels.
• A genuine interest in technology and a willingness to be part of the daily technical work.
• Some experience with agile working methods.
• Experience in analysis, preferably related to vehicles.
Competence in electrification or embedded systems technology is considered a merit.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-11-06. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Daniel Carlsson, Head of Lifetime, regulations and battery safety within Traton R&D, daniel_x.carlsson@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
