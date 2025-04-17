Simulation and Development engineer
Are you a curious and development-oriented engineer who wants to join a dynamic team and contribute to our growth journey as we now are expanding the organization with several new positions?
Join our Engineering Division, based in Tranås Sweden, where we have our cross-functional teams located close to our testing, prototyping and production facility. The teams consist of skilled, motivated members with diverse expertise.
We are seeking a detail-oriented and innovative Simulation and Development Engineers to join our team. As a part of your daily work, you will share your time between CAD based development and CAE simulations. The position will be developed and balanced between Simulation and Development based on the candidate's interests and career expectations.
We see the need of senior engineers with a bigger role to improve our capability but also hungry junior engineers with a strong interest to grow with us.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Design and development of products, systems and components by innovative and producible solutions to meet product design objectives. The work also involves analyzing mechanical and quality related problems in running production by providing input and solutions to process and production improvements.
Perform computational simulations by integrating simulation insights into product development cycles. Analyze and optimize designs to ensure strength and durability requirements are met. Interpret simulation results, identify potential issues, and recommend solutions to enhance product performance.
Continuously explore new simulation tools and techniques to improve efficiency and accuracy.
Your profile
We see that you have a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, master's degree is a plus. You have experience from various positions in manufacturing, production and mechanical engineering with at least 3 years in structural engineering.
You are a relationship builder and an easy communicator both verbally and in writing. Furthermore, you have the ability to collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders and effectively communicate complex technical concepts.
For more information, please contact Henrik Rudelius, Global Engineering Director on phone 0140 57181 or via email hrudelius@onebarnes.com Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Strömsholmen AB
(org.nr 556463-3930) Kontakt
Global Engineering Director
Henrik Rudelius hrudelius@onebarnes.com 0140-57181 Jobbnummer
9293356