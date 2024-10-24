shop assistant
2024-10-24
Job Title: Store Assistant
Location: Stockholm
Key Responsibilities:
• Assist customers with their inquiries and provide excellent service.
• Manage product displays and ensure shelves are stocked.
• Handle cash register transactions accurately.
• Help with inventory management and stock replenishment.
• Keep the store clean and organized.
Requirements:
• Good communication and customer service
skills.
• Ability to work in a team and independent
• Prior retail experience is a plus, but not necessary (training will be provided).
• Enthusiasm to learn about and promote Asian grocery items.
Benefits:
• Competitive salary.
• Friendly and supportive work environment.
• Employee discount on store products.
How to Apply :
If you are interested in this position, please send your resume to E mail
E mail address : kiryanaab710@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-06
E-post: kiryanaab710@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kiryana AB
(org.nr 559303-9877) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8974123