shop assistant

Kiryana AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Botkyrka
2024-10-24


Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Botkyrka, Salem, Ekerö, Huddinge, Södertälje eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Kiryana AB i Botkyrka, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Job Title: Store Assistant
Location: Stockholm
Key Responsibilities:
• Assist customers with their inquiries and provide excellent service.
• Manage product displays and ensure shelves are stocked.
• Handle cash register transactions accurately.
• Help with inventory management and stock replenishment.
• Keep the store clean and organized.
Requirements:
• Good communication and customer service
skills.
• Ability to work in a team and independent
• Prior retail experience is a plus, but not necessary (training will be provided).
• Enthusiasm to learn about and promote Asian grocery items.
Benefits:
• Competitive salary.
• Friendly and supportive work environment.
• Employee discount on store products.
How to Apply :
If you are interested in this position, please send your resume to E mail
E mail address : kiryanaab710@gmail.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-06
no
E-post: kiryanaab710@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kiryana AB (org.nr 559303-9877)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8974123

Prenumerera på jobb från Kiryana AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Kiryana AB: