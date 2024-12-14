Shift Manager Scrap Yard
2024-12-14
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Shift Manager Scrap yard
As a shift manager in the scrap yard you work within the meltshop organization focused on the operations of the scrap yard. You lead a team of truck- and crane operators that handles the shift work of the scrap yard. In this role you will focus on safety, quality, and performance while guiding a team and working with other departments to meet goals. You'll ensure tasks are done efficiently, support teamwork, and keep communication flowing for steady production and on-time schedules.
Responsibilities:
Support and mentor a team including truck and crane operators in their daily work.
Plan and distribute work, ensuring the team has the necessary tools, spare parts, and knowledge to complete tasks effectively from the start.
Support ongoing skill enhancement, personal development, and training in best practices, safety procedures, and operational standards.
Oversee the day-to-day operations of the scrap yard in terms of volume, quality, and schedule.
Identifying problems and analyzing or reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options to choose the most appropriate solution in a short amount of time.
Qualifications:
Gymnasium diploma in relevant field is preferred. A bachelor's degree in Metallurgy or Process Engineering, or another related field, is beneficial but not mandatory.
Experience from steel production in any production role, ideally within EAF/meltshop, scrap or refractories.
Experience with safety protocols in heavy industrial environments.
Good process knowledge and knowledge of the department's technical equipment and safety procedures.
Very good oral and written skills in English. Basic Swedish skills are seen as a plus.
Other abilities
Comfortable working at heights.
Ability to work rotating shifts.
Location: Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
961 50 BODEN
961 50 BODEN Arbetsplats
