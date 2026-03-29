Shift Manager
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2026-03-29
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
A Shift Manager directs the development and implementation of activities in production area(s) to meet production goals, quality, and cost objectives. Prioritizes production schedules based on product introduction, equipment efficiency, and materials supply. Develops schedules and manpower requirements for assigned areas. Selects, develops, and evaluates personnel to ensure the efficient operation of the function.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities. Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Take lead in building your shift teams by supporting in recruiting, specifically by interviewing candidates in close collaboration with the manufacturing recruitment team.
Work under the defined shift model to ensure customer demand is met in the assigned production time. This role requires working full-time on the shop floor, supporting operation.
Develop and support your team providing a robust on-boarding followed up by a clear development plan, inline with the requirements of the qualification matrix and ensuring validation of competence of each team member.
Ensure your team has everything they need to so that SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), WIs (Work Instructions) and other policies are followed.
Make sure your team knows what to do by assigning tasks, responsibilities and performance expectations and checking in regularly
Suggest and implement improvements, individually and with your team.
Follow up shift performance and act on deviations.
Communicate and collaborate with other cross functional teams of all seniority from associate to CEO.
Own the shop floor during your shift, ensuring a clear and concise shift handover.
Report deviations affecting the production and perform risk analysis to solve underlying issues.
Assure safe conditions with Lock Out Tag Out Try Out according to routines when having repairs or inspections of equipment.
Develop production systems and production processes through continuous improvement projects.
Utilise lean methodologies to create an efficient and safe work environment fostering a culture with strong focus on health and safety to meet local legislation and policies.
Manage safety escalations, risk assessments, executing investigations to reduce the probability and severity of accidents within the assigned work area.
Track live KPIs on the shop floor to motivate the team and hold the team accountable for hitting production targets.
Manage resource allocation based on production priority to ensure customer demand is fulfilled.
Conduct and accurately record 1-1s with direct team members.
Complete supplementary tasks as seen fit by management to effectively utilize time and resource for the benefit of the business.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: Yes
Work Environment responsibility: Yes
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
High school diploma/engineering degree or other relevant education
2+ years of previous experience from manufacturing, where you have successfully delivered a stable production process.
Experience in battery/pulp and paper/food/chemicals/microelectronics/oil & gas/pharmaceutical processing or similar is a plus.
Experience of leading multinational shift organisation of up to 20 people.
Good understanding of importance of safety and quality and the ability to make others understand and act according to this importance.
Specific skills & Knowledge
Knowledge and experience of lean manufacturing.
Knowledge of OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) metrics and their application in production environments.
Troubleshooting skills with problem solving tools.
High work ethic, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Ability to document technical problems concisely.
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus. You should have good communication skills and be able to work in close collaboration with colleagues from many different teams.
A genuine technical interest and passion for working within production is highly valued.
This role requires the ability to stand for extended periods and perform in physically demanding environments. This can include 100% working hours allocation into clean-rooms and dry-rooms, while wearing appropriate PPE. The role also requires working shifts and supporting in multiple process areas, according to business needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9825774