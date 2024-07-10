Shape the future together with Qvantum!
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we are all expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths.
Now you have a unique opportunity to take part in an exciting growth journey! We are looking for several new employees and are offering you to be involved in the development of your role. We offer exciting development opportunities and are curious to know what you aspire to do next in your career. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
ABOUT THE ROLLS
Qvantum is a rapidly growing company and are now expanding the digital development team in Linköping. We are looking for several new employees within modern Web/Mobile applications, IoT, Cloud and Embedded systems. Whether you are experienced or graduated recently, we offer you an environment and possibilities to develop in your career and as a person. We also offer opportunities for you who are driven by a leading responsibility, where you as a Tech Lead are trusted to build and shape your own team.
With us, you get to work with several new digital products in different parts of the development process where you get to combine your creativity with new solutions and create code without technical legacy. You will belong to an enthusiastic and technology-driven organization, where your contribution is visible and makes a clear difference. Join us in developing the next generation of heating and cooling technologies!
WHO YOU ARE
We believe that you are a curious, driven and committed person with a great interest in problem solving. You are used to working independently but also thrive in a team where you collaborate closely with others. We are looking for someone who has a genuine interest in technology and programming and who is curious about working in a dynamic environment.
We offer opportunities in these following areas:
Mobile app development
Web services
Cloud solutions, IoT
Embedded systems
Home automation
Lead software development teams
ABOUT QVANTUM
Our world is in the middle of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. At Qvantum we have developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has managed to solve before - how to make it possible for the many people with thin wallets in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions for next-generation heating and cooling, built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks.
Qvantum, with over 30 years of experience in heat pumps, has recently begun an exciting and extensive growth journey when a number of experienced entrepreneurs from both the heat pump industry and the energy industry aquired the company. We currently have around 300 employees, located in several European countries, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. With a new factory under construction in Åstorp, north of Helsingborg, Qvantum is expected to become one of the leading players in its segment in Europe.
We are curious to know about who you are and what you want to do - we are looking forward to hearing from you! Welcome with your application! Read more about Qvantum and the work opportunities here: www.qvantum.a-hub.se
In this process Qvantum collaborates with A-hub, if you have any questions about the process please contact Sebastian Dejler, sebastian@a-hub.se
or Alice Lindell, alice@a-hub.se
