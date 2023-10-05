ServiceNow utvecklare
Tele2 Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
At Tele2 our vision is to enable a society of unlimited possibilities. We are committed to shift to a circular economy as part of being leaders in sustainability. The strategy we have chosen to reach our goal has four focus areas: advance circular economy to combat climate change, maximize potential through an inclusive and diverse workplace, boost innovation for sustainability, and protect children in a connected society.
We are proud that our company is built on the courage and strength to challenge things that others take for granted. We take great pride in our role of delivering customer value by being Reliable, Insight Driven and Collaborative - it is called the Tele2 Way.
Tele2's fast networks enable mobile and fixed connectivity, telephony, data network services, TV, streaming, and global IoT solutions for millions of customers. We operate in Sweden and the Baltics and our networks cover 99% of the Swedish population.
Now, we are looking for a new team member to join! Come join our team of Service Now developers!
ABOUT THE ROLE
We manage our currently cloud based Service now platform and are involved in the launch of our new On Premises based Service Now platform.
You will be involved in maintaining our cloud-based platform, and in the longer run moving it to our On Premises platform.
For our On Premises platform, you will guide and check larger developments performed by external partners as well as doing your own development for smaller, more complex development.
WHAT WE LOOK FOR
• Relevant academic degree or equivalent experience.
• Experience in JavaScript.
• Foundational knowledge of relational databases (such as MariaDB, MySQL and Oracle).
• ServiceNow Certified Systems Administrator, ServiceNow Implementation specialist.
• 4 years of hands-on experience on ServiceNow
• Experience with ITSM, CSM
• We highly value knowledge of one or more of the following products:
• IRM
• FSM
• ITBM
• Fluent in both English and Swedish
A FEW WORDS FROM THE MANAGER
As a part of our team, you will be joining an open and inclusive team with a high level of independence, responsible for maintaining and developing a core system at Tele2.
You will have great colleagues, always striving to improve, and at the same time have fun.
This is a great opportunity to work with both Cloud and On Premises versions of the Service Now platform, as well as doing both development but also guiding other developers!
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
At Tele2, we believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. Every employee is important for the company's success, and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms and we are proud to have been ranked as the number one company in Sweden for gender equality by Equileap.
• Work-life balance is valued, offering a hybrid workplace and flexible working hours (Different working hours may apply for employees with schedule- based work)
• Shorter working hours during the summer
• Employees enjoy benefits and offers through the Benify portal and discounts are provided on Tele2 services such as broadband and mobile phone
• Generous healthcare package includes wellness allowance, occupational pension, salary exchange, parental pay, and more
• Sense of belonging and community promoted through voluntary groups like Women@Tele2, Open Voice choir, D&I Council, and Pride@Tele2
• Convenient parking next to the head quarter in Kista and good public transportation options available (if located in Kista)
ARE WE A MATCH?
This is a full-time, permanent role located in our headquarters Kista, Stockholm. You are welcome to submit your application! Selection and interviews are conducted continuously.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele2 Sverige AB
(org.nr 556267-5164)
Torshamnsgatan 17 (visa karta
)
164 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Tele2 AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Tele2 Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8168026