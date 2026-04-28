ServiceNow Project Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-04-28
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take the lead in a greenfield ServiceNow implementation where a new platform instance is built from the ground up. This is an end-to-end assignment with responsibility for planning, execution, follow-up, governance, and successful go-live. You will work close to business and IT stakeholders to make sure the solution supports service desk transformation goals, follows IT governance, and aligns with relevant compliance needs such as ITIL, SOX, and GDPR.
The role sits at the center of a cross-functional delivery with architects, business analysts, QA, support teams, subject matter experts, and external ServiceNow partners. You will be the main point of accountability across the full lifecycle, from discovery and design through build, test, deployment, and handover. It is a strong opportunity to shape both platform delivery and ways of working from the start.
Job DescriptionYou will define and drive the project charter, scope, WBS, timeline, budget, and resource plan for a new ServiceNow implementation.
You will set up the governance model, including steering forums, decision paths, milestone tracking, and change control across discovery, design, build, test, training, deployment, and post-go-live support.
You will lead and coordinate a cross-functional team covering architecture, business analysis, QA, IT support, SMEs, and external implementation partners.
You will manage priorities, remove roadblocks, and keep delivery aligned through standups, progress meetings, and phase-gate reviews.
You will own scope, risk, and issue management, with a strong focus on preventing scope creep, handling dependencies, and keeping the project on track.
You will communicate clearly with executive sponsors, business leaders, IT teams, and end users, and provide transparent status reporting on milestones, risks, and deliverables.
You will lead stakeholder workshops, secure sign-off for key phases, and drive decisions around design, testing, and go-live readiness.
You will oversee UAT, integration testing, performance testing, cutover planning, initial data validation, hypercare, and final handover to support.
Requirements5+ years of professional experience as an IS/IT Project Manager, with 2+ years of direct ServiceNow implementation experience.
Proven track record of leading end-to-end IT implementation projects, including full lifecycle planning, execution, and go-live.
Working knowledge of ServiceNow platform fundamentals and core modules such as ITSM, Incident, Problem, Change, Request Fulfillment, Service Catalog, and Project Portfolio Management.
At least one formal project management certification: PMP, CSM, PRINCE2, or ServiceNow Certified Project Manager (CPM).
Experience with project management tools such as MS Project, Azure DevOps, and Smartsheet.
Strong ability to lead cross-functional teams, manage stakeholders, and communicate effectively with senior decision-makers.
Ability to balance technical requirements with business needs and handle multiple workstreams in a fast-paced implementation environment.
Nice to haveExperience from greenfield ServiceNow implementations.
ITIL Foundation or higher certification.
Experience with additional ServiceNow modules such as ITOM, ITBM, HRSD, CSM, or SPM.
Experience working with global or cross-regional teams and remote implementation resources.
Knowledge of ServiceNow licensing, governance, and platform maintenance best practices.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7648848-1970824". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9879943