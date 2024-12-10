Service Technician Höga Kusten
Nordex Sverige AB / Elektrikerjobb / Kramfors Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Kramfors
2024-12-10
, Härnösand
, Mark
, Sollefteå
, Timrå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordex Sverige AB i Kramfors
, Härnösand
, Sollefteå
, Örnsköldsvik
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Nordex Sweden is currently seeking to expand its team of Service Technicians. As a Service Technician, you will be stationed at the Höga Kusten service point, working alongside a team of skilled professionals. Your primary duties will include identifying and resolving faults and performing maintenance on wind turbines. Join us in our mission to create a greener future for all!
Your tasks:
Autonomous simple repairs of turbines, troubleshooting and faultfinding
Carry out planned maintenance and inspection activities with subcontractors
Repair or exchange main components
Check inventory of spare parts stock and be responsible for material on site
Follow all H&S related instructions and guidelines
As a Service Technician, you can expect to work Monday through Friday with shifts from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Additionally, there may be weekends where you will be required to work on-call. Please note that this position does not involve any rotation.
Your profile:
You have a vocational education in electrical, mechanical or similar fields.
We value a solution-oriented and analytical mindset in our Service Technicians.
Good English communication skills are a must in this job, as most of our instructions, trainings and internal communications are in English.
Good computer skills are also an advantage.
A good physical condition is a requirement for the job, so you need to pass a medical check prior to starting with us.
You have a valid driver's license
As a new Service Technician, you get comprehensive training for working with wind turbines and working in heights and are supported by your team and supervisor. The industry also offers different developmental opportunities.
How to apply:
Please submit your CV and voluntary cover letter into our recruitment system which can be found behind the link. The application deadline for this position is 10.01.2025. However, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible as the position will be filled upon finding a suitable candidate.
For further questions feel free to contact us.
Vaidotas Ausiukeviius
Local Operations Manager vausiukevicius@nordex-online.com
Katariina Viitamäki
P&C Working StudentKViitamaeki@nordex-online.com
• 358405158529 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordex Sverige AB
(org.nr 556756-9792), https://www.nordex-online.com/en/
872 30 KRAMFORS Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Höga Kusten Jobbnummer
9052523