ERP Process Developer - Supply Chain
Roxtec International Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Karlskrona Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona
2026-06-12
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ERP Process Developer – Supply Chain
Do you enjoy working close to the business and improving how things actually work? We are looking for an ERP Process Developer who wants to develop our global supply chain processes and make everyday work easier for colleagues around the world.
Your role
As an ERP Process Developer at Roxtec, you will join a cross-functional team working across supply chain, finance, and technology. Your focus will be on supply chain processes, working closely with colleagues across the organization, from first-line employees to managing directors.
You will support and develop how we work by aligning processes, people, and systems, helping make everyday work more efficient for colleagues around the world. The team is also responsible for implementing and upgrading Roxtec Group's ERP system in Sweden and internationally.
You report to the Global Logistics Manager. The position includes international business travel.
How you contribute
• Develop and improve supply chain processes with focus on the ERP system in close collaboration with the business to improve efficiency
• Support implementation and upgrades of Roxtec's ERP system
• Work closely with stakeholders across the organization to create understanding and drive change
• Contribute to global projects within ERP and process development
Your qualifications
• Experience in ERP systems, especially within supply chain processes
• Experience from a global manufacturing company
• Experience of working in projects
• University degree in supply chain or equivalent
• Fluency in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
• Experience in the ERP system IFS is considered an asset
Who we believe you are
You enjoy working in a collaborative environment and are self-driven, service-minded, and structured, with strong communication skills.
You are comfortable prioritizing in a dy
namic environment and bring a humble, people-oriented approach. You may currently be in a similar role or a key user within supply chain, with a strong interest in developing ERP functionality and your own skills.
What we offer
• The opportunity to work close to the business and influence how we operate globally
• A role with broad exposure, collaborating across functions and countries
• Opportunities to develop your skills within ERP, processes and supply chain
• A supportive and collaborative environment in a growing global company
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Pernilla Öhlin, Global Logistics Manager, +46 455 36 72 92, or Jakob Somehagen, HR Business Partner, +46 733 15 53 11. Selection and interviews are conducted continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2026-06-25. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SE26-30". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roxtec International Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556370-8063)
Verkövägen 96 (visa karta
)
317 65 KARLSKRONA Arbetsplats
Roxtec International AB Jobbnummer
9960729