Service Technician
Marine Jet Power AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Uppsala
2025-12-29
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Marine Jet Power AB i Uppsala
Service technician for Marine Jet Power
We are actively searching for a service technician who will not only be apart of the Swedish team, but also the global Marine Jet Power Family. The position will work with commissioning-, service- and maintenance of Waterjet propulsion systems at the client. The expectations are high on the level of professionalism as well as the quality of conducted work. In order to live up to the expectations we believe that you have experience from working with electronics, controls, hydraulics or mechanics. More precisely, MJPs controls are integrated to various interfaces and systems (GPS, interceptors, firepumps etc) varying on delivery. Our controls are typically PLC-based with discrete I/O as well as bus.
We are in search of a person who sees the position with a long term perspective. The introduction program is substantial, and you will be supported from backoffice as well as fellow service technichians when out at clients. Want to come onboard? We look forward to your application.
The scope of work
• Troubleshooting and repairs of waterjet propulsion units within the disciplines electrical, mechanical, hydraulics. The work is conducted on vessels ranging from small boats to +100ton ships in different customer segments.
• Service and maintenance of waterjets according to order
• Installation support, installation check, commission and seatrials of delivered projects.
• Pre-docking inspections and assessments and propositions on maintenance and spareparts.
• Customer contact with shipyard and owners regarding planned repairs and work carried out
• Documentation of works (i.e servicereports)
• Varying with the customer needs, technical support, training and test of control systems
Qualifications
• Experience in electronics, hydraulics and mechanics. You are willing to develop your skills in these areas
• Experience from documenting your work in servicereports
• English, other languages are considered a merit
• Driving licence
• We believe you have at least 10 years of relevant work experience.
Personal characteristics
The successful candidate is
• Curious, and not afraid to work with complex problems where not all factors are known
• Solution oriented and proactive in way of working
• Objective, fact based approach.
• A concern about your own and others safety
• Structured, with an ability to work independently
• Comfortable in working physically onboard in a marine environment
Job Type: Full-time. The position is expected to travel extensively.
Work Location: Hansellisgatan 6, Uppsala
We look forward to your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marine Jet Power AB
(org.nr 556308-7773)
Hansellisgatan 6 (visa karta
)
754 50 UPPSALA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9664699