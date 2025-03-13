Service Technician - Plasma Etch
2025-03-13
We are currently looking for an experienced Service Technician to join our Plasma Area. Your task will be to ensure the up-time of our machines and improve the overall maintenance work in the area.
Would you like to know more about Silex and what we do? Read here.
About the team
The Plasma Area is a vital part of our production, where various materials (thin films) are added or removed from silicon wafers. Machines used in this area include PVD, PECVD, ALD, Plasma Etch Systems and evaporators. All systems utilize high vacuum and most of them use high energy plasma to achieve the desired process reactions. There are a total of ten Service Technicians in the plasma area, with a total of four Technicians covering the day shift.
About the role
As a Service Technician at Silex, you will play a crucial role in ensuring our high-tech equipment is operational in production through maintenance, operations, and service tasks, all conducted in clean-room environments. Your responsibilities will span various fields, including electronics, pneumatics, mechanical engineering, chemistry, gases. You will collaborate with skilled colleagues, including area managers, process engineers, and operators.
Each day begins with a handover from the previous shift, after which tasks are planned and divided among the Service Technicians. There will be a mix of planned and unplanned service activities and we are continuously working to improve the up-time of our machinery to reduce unplanned tool stops. We want you to identify improvement needs and then drive improvement projects in the Plasma Area, related to maintenance. You will work Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 16:30, with some flexibility.
In this role, you will
Identify the need for improvement for the area regarding service and maintenance and run improvement projects, coordinated with the rest of the team.
Create work instructions, clear routines and documentation.
Perform preventive maintenance on equipment.
Carry out diagnostics, troubleshooting, and repairs on machinery.
Be responsible for scheduled and unscheduled service activities.
Coordinate service activities within the area alongside the area manager and other service technicians.
Support new installations as well as modifications and upgrades of existing machines.
Ensure that equipment and machinery follow Silex's policies for providing a safe work environment.
We are looking for someone who
Has a technical education.
Has at least three years of hands-on experience troubleshooting and maintaining industrial equipment.
Is proficient in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is a plus.
Is meticulous, structured, and detail-oriented.
Has the drive and willingness to learn more and grow with Silex.
What we offer you
The chance to work closely with fantastic colleagues.
The opportunity to work with the latest technology in MEMS.
To be part of a leading company driving technology development in the industry.
Strong knowledge exchange with the world's foremost experts in process integration and process development of MEMS.
About Silex
Silex is the world's largest and most advanced pure-play MEMS foundry, headquartered in Stockholm. MEMS is present in nearly all modern technology, from personal gadgets to automotive electronics, medical monitoring and testing equipment, and thermal management systems. With a team of expert engineers, operators, technicians, support staff, specialists, and more, Silex brings the ideas and concepts of the industry's leading MEMS innovators to life.
The Silex team brings together talented, curious, visionary, and determined individuals to break new ground in the industry alongside customers, developing the latest process technology within MEMS for global applications. As part of this team, you will work with some of the world's largest technology giants and innovation leaders in industries such as medicine, life sciences, consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and industrial sectors.
Additional Information
We have an ongoing recruitment process and therefore encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. To apply, please attach your CV or LinkedIn profile and answer a few questions. Our process is competency-based and includes a personality and logic test as well as reference checks. Additionally, we will conduct a background check and drug test prior to employment, and as an employer, we perform random alcohol and drug tests for all employees.
