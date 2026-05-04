Service staff/Hotel Housekeeping
Omnils Group AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Omnils Group AB i Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Uppsala
, Alvesta
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
Good job opportunities with us
We are constantly hiring people for various jobs on behalf of our customers in hotel cleaning, facility management, kitchen work, and furnishing.
We are currently looking for reinforcements in several areas in Greater Stockholm.
If you are interested, please visit our website www.omnils.se
or apply directly to our job application address jobs@omnils.se
. Please indicate in your application what type of job you are looking for, e.g., housekeeping, public area cleaning, furnishing or dishwashing. Tell us a little about yourself and attach your resume.
You speak/write English and/or Swedish.
The positions are part-time and you need to be able to work both weekdays and weekends.
Experience and commitment: You have experience from the area you are applying for, and can provide strong references from previous employers. You like to work and do a good job. If you like leadership and to take responsibility there are good chances for stepping up to shift leader or team leader.
Quality awareness: You value quality and have an eye for detail.
Technical knowledge and flexibility: You are computer and telephone literate, flexible, and able to adapt to different situations.
Communication skills: You are representative to our customers, and speak and write Swedish and/or English very well.
Driver's license: A driver's license is a plus.
Health: You are in good health and enjoy physical work.
Apply now- we will fill the positions as soon as we find the right persons!
Are you as curious about us as we are about you? Don't hesitate to contact us at jobs@omnils.se
if you have any questions about the position or OMNILS GROUP AB. It is important to us that our employees are happy in every way. We therefore offer a working environment characterized by our core values: commitment, joy, and respect. We offer excellent opportunities for career development within the OMNILS family.
OMNILS GROUP is a passionate facility services company that proudly serves many customers in the hotel and restaurant industry. We are ISO-certified in both environment and quality, which is reflected in every aspect of our work.
We work closely with our customers to always find the most optimal solutions that suit their specific needs. Our goal is to be the best in the industry, with a focus on creating outstanding guest experiences.
In 2026, we expect to have a turnover of approximately SEK 30 million and around 150 dedicated employees.
As an employee and customer, you can feel secure with us, as we have collective agreements and are members of Visita, Almega, and the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30
Via mail med CV och personligt brev där du beskriver dina kompetenser
E-post: jobs@omnils.se Arbetsgivare Omnils Group AB
(org.nr 559271-4009), http://www.omnils.se Jobbnummer
9890477