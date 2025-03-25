Service Solution Architect
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
Cambio Customer Delivery Divisions mission is to be a scalable, reliable & trusted partner to our customers. This organization operates the services provided by Cambio to our customers.
We are now eager to find our Service Solution Architect, to be our hub in ensuring that our customers' needs are reflected into our enterprise architect strategy, making sure we design and build services and products that are relevant and secure. This position will be the interface for mapping our platforms and infrastructure, ensuring a continuously relevant topology of our IT ecosystem for our services in Cambio.
The architect will be part of the Cambio IT management team, and be the owner of the design for the ecosystem forming the Cambio IT operational environment, working with pre-requisites for our IT partners, our suppliers and the managers of the daily operations of IT. The architect will be the hub for our technical system owners where you ensure that we have the needed capacity for delivering according to contracts and for making sure our new and improved services are set into operations in an efficient, reliable and scalable manner. You will also be a virtual part of the Cambio Enterprise Architect team, working with our high- level technical roadmaps.
This is an excellent opportunity for you who thrive from customer satisfaction, and to be able to contribute to delivering not only on point but on a next level of delivery precision. This is done by working close with our customers and customer teams, translating needs into our own building capacity. This is a growing business where our customers have a desire to move fast and we need to make sure their journey is smooth and predictable - this is where your abilities will be on point, as a leader, expert and coach.
Cambio is a company with employees from many countries, with many cultural backgrounds and creeds. We think that you share our belief that this diversity is a key building block in creating successful teams. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.
About you
To be comfortable and successful in this position, we see you as being able to communicate clearly and effectively on different levels and with different groups (from customers, developers and up to C-level management). Others describe you as solution-oriented, structured, and as someone who has both strong documentation and presentation skills. You enjoy understanding the big picture and how different things are connected, and how one can drive change based on this knowledge. You have experience from working with, and in, large scaled IT ecosystems, hence you know how to formulate need for facts and data. Lastly but most importantly, you are an empathic leader who values personal interactions and contributes to an atmosphere of cohesiveness and collaboration.
Requirements
5-10 years' experience working as Service Architect or a similar role, including strategic as well as service specific architecture.
Significant breadth of knowledge and experience in IT technology.
Confidence to work with and present to both customers and internal colleagues on a one-to-one basis and with larger groups.
Good understanding of ITIL.
In depth knowledge and implementation experience of a service management
Ability to manage several large projects simultaneously, taking full ownership and management of the planning and execution of service design activities.
Incorporating people, process, technology, and commercial aspects of service design to enable new solutions to be transitioned smoothly into operational service.
Strong communication skills and proficiency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Have experience of large scale/enterprise service deliveries or similar experience of operating complex systems at a large scale.
It's a bonus if you
Have worked as solution architect/presales, and have experience from bid-management.
Have experience of managing medium to larger technical teams.
Have worked as a Customer service manager.
Have experience from partner management.
Have experience from cost models and financial models.
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: The employee in this position will have access to sensitive data, necessitating background checks on the final candidate. We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
