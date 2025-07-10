Service Sales Specialist
2025-07-10
The opportunity
As a Service Sales Specialist, you will be part of our international Grid Automation Service Sales Team. We provide Service Solutions for substation automation systems, control and protection, cyber security, communication and telecontrol technology. The team is highly motivated with a strong customer and service-oriented approach. It is our ambition to provide high quality service, delivering solutions aligned with customers' needs. In this role you are responsible for Service tenders from initial customer request to contract closing and handover to operations.
"Our successful candidate will be a highly motivated, collaborative, and fast-paced sales hunter with a history of meeting or exceeding sales targets and a strong drive to succeed. You will have responsibility to drive service sales within country of Grid Automation services generating service sales opportunities and securing profitable sales. The role will focus on installed equipment and sell the entire Service product portfolio of Grid Automation in collaboration with the business line technical expertise." - Mohamed Hussien, Hiring Manager.
Developing Service sales account plans to ensure growth, building long-term customer relationships, driving high levels of customer satisfaction, ensuring expected response to specific customer needs and issues are key success factors for this position.
This position is primarily based in Västerås/Stockholm, Sweden. There is an option for hybrid work arrangements if you live within commuting distance to the office.
How you'll make an impact
Service Sales Delivery: You implement the service sales strategy and growth plans, engaging with the installed base (IB) to promote upgrades and value-added solutions.
Volume and Profit: You use IB data to identify and develop sales opportunities for Service products and solutions, focusing on the entire Hitachi Energy Service portfolio.
New Opportunities: You conduct sales calls, perform customer facility walk-throughs, generate sales leads, and develop new market opportunities based on market trends.
Customer Approach: You establish long-term customer relationships, understand their requirements and regulations, demonstrate technical knowledge, and ensure customer satisfaction.
Sales Process: You sell the service product portfolio, monitor sales proposals and tenders, prepare service offerings, communicate contract details, and manage the administrative sales process.
Marketing: You act as a marketer and salesperson during marketing activities, translating customer needs into relevant service offerings and solutions.
Health, Safety, and Integrity: You contribute to risk assessments, register information into SFDC, ensure technical reliability, safety, and cost-effective solutions, and comply with health and safety directives.
Additional responsibilities: You provide technical direction for service sales training to less-experienced staff and support management with key data and insights on markets and effective service selling tactics.
Your background
You have a Bachelor's degree or higher, in an Engineering or technical discipline.
You have at least 5 years of experience in sales, sales support, and/or service of power systems/solutions.
If you have experience working with electric substation equipment (i.e. IED, RTU, SCADA, Communications, etc.), recent technical sales and/or client-facing experience presenting electric substation equipment solutions, this is is highly preferred.
Being familiar with Operations & Maintenance practices of electric substation equipment and substation construction is expected of you.
To be successful in this position we see that you have experience negotiating long term substation service contracts, or other contracts that could be seen as equal.
Familiarity with multiple Hitachi Energy power products and services.
In order to meet your customers, you need to travel mainly within Sweden (circa 70%) and sometime each year within Europe.
Being fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken, is mandatory.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. Embrace Diversity and Innovation and join our team at Hitachi Energy! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and might result with the advertisement being unposted with short notice, so don't delay - apply today!
More about us
Recruiting Manager, Mohamed Hussein, mohamed.hussien@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby +46 738 16 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Lead Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
9424826