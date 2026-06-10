Employer Branding & Communications Specialist
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Örebro Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Örebro
2026-06-10
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag i Örebro
, Nacka
, Fagersta
, Stockholm
, Kalmar
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Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Withcutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and constructionequipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:Employer Branding & Communications Specialist
Do you want to make an impact on communication at Epiroc Rock Drills AB and the Technology & Innovation organization?
It all starts with people. People like you.
Join our team
In this role, you will be a key part of the Employer Branding and Communications team at Epiroc Rock Drills AB and Technology & Innovation. Your mission will be to clarify internal communication, think creatively, and develop innovative ways to reach and engage target audiences. Additionally, you'll play an essential role in projects where you'll take responsibility for both internal and external communication strategies.
At Epiroc, we believe communication is a powerful competitive advantage. You'll join a team that dares to think differently, and if you're ready to make a meaningful impact, you might be the perfect fit for us.
Your mission
In the role as an Employer Branding & Communications Specialist, you will shape and enhance how we communicate both internally and externally. Your role involves securing efficient internal communication for the Epiroc unit in Örebro and developing communication strategies for the Technology & Innovation organization. This includes employer branding, business cases, project communication, and more!
What You'll Do:
Content Creation and Management: Lead the creation and distribution of engaging content, such as articles, videos, press materials, and SharePoint updates. Ensure all content aligns with Epiroc's brand guidelines and supports business objectives.
Project Leadership: Take the lead in managing communication within various projects across the organization.
Act as a Communication Advisor: Serve as a trusted soundboard for communication matters, providing expert guidance based on your knowledge and insights.
Strategic Communication Development: Contribute to building innovative strategies for employer branding and internal engagement, ensuring messages resonate with diverse audiences.
Support Team Collaboration: Collaborate with and support team members in crafting communication strategies and producing high-quality content.
In larger projects, you'll define communication strategies and budgets, oversee production, and evaluate results - often in collaboration with external suppliers such as communication agencies and photographers.
Your profile
You are proactive, innovative, and ready to take the lead. With proven experience in communication, you bring expertise and confidence to your role. Flexibility is your strong suit, enabling you to handle a variety of hands-on activities and complex projects simultaneously. You excel at building strong relationships and collaborating with stakeholders across the Epiroc organization as well as with external networks like CSR partnerships, Teknikcollege, and others.To succeed in this role, you should have a degree in business administration, marketing, media, communication, or a related field.We're looking for someone who embodies our vision, "Dare to think new." You are creative, organized, and a skilled communicator in both English and Swedish, with the ability to adapt messages to suit different purposes and audiences.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
We can offer a hybrid workplace—a way of working that provides flexibility and promotes a healthier balance between professional and personal life.
Why Epiroc?
By joining our team, you'll make a big difference in the energy transition. At Epiroc, we take pride in being passionate innovators, driving the change toward a brighter future for both people and the planet. Guided by our values of Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation, we foster a culture of trust, growth, and lasting impact.
To support your journey, we offer a competitive Total Rewards Package, including:
Global career opportunities
Learning & Development programs
Benefits package, including variable compensation (bonus)
Flexible work culture promoting balance and well-being
Global Parental Leave Policy
Community involvement
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than June 21, 2026. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
We have already made our choices regarding advertising channels and consulting providers, and kindly request not to be contacted regarding such inquiries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "83552-44237362". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 44 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Mrs.
Shirin Golrang Bergdahl shirin.bergdahl@epiroc.com 0107550000 Jobbnummer
9958435