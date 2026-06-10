Experienced Function Verification Engineer
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Vara
, Skövde
, Arvika
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Volvo Buses you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. In this role, you will do hands-on function and system verification in our Integration & Verification team, close to the final step of the development process. You will take full ownership of verification assignments from preparation through execution to final reporting and continuous improvement. You will collaborate closely with project stakeholders, integration release team, and global interfaces to ensure robust, quality-assured deliveries.
Your future team
You will join a dynamic and diverse testing team in Arendal, Gothenburg, known for deep product development experience, strong knowledge sharing, and a respectful environment where people can grow and enjoy the workday. You will work closely with complete vehicle verification engineers and fault tracers, baseline managers and the integration release team, and HIL engineers maintaining HIL rigs. The team also collaborates tightly with colleagues in Curitiba and suppliers worldwide.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you bring strong verification experience and the confidence to speak up for quality, while also listening, aligning, and building trust across teams. You enjoy collaborating, communicating outcomes clearly, and driving work forward in a structured way.
Essential:
Proven experience in function and system verification and testing, preferably within automotive or complex embedded systems
Solid understanding of E/E vehicle architecture, ECUs, end-user functions, and system-level verification
Experience using verification measurement and monitoring tools, for example CANalyzer
Ability to take ownership from test preparation to execution and final reporting
Strong communication skills in English (working language)
Nice to have:
Experience working in agile ways of working (sprints, daily standups, retrospectives)
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
A role close to final product delivery, where your work directly impacts customer quality
A collaborative, respectful culture with strong knowledge sharing
Opportunities to build expertise in verification, integration, and cross-functional collaboration
An on-site environment in Arendal with close collaboration across verification, integration, and HIL
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Fästingsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Buses Jobbnummer
9958449