Service & Maintenance Mechanic (Electric Vehicles)
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
We are looking for Service & Maintenance Mechanic (Electric Vehicles) for GoCimo - growing company within sustainable urban mobility, offering light electric vehicles powered by battery swap solutions. Through its battery swap stations, fully charged batteries can be exchanged in seconds, reducing downtime and enabling more efficient and environmentally friendly city transport. The company operates in several European cities and focuses on innovation, sustainability, and practical mobility solutions for urban environments.
Location:
Stockholm (work also includes Uppsala and Örebro)
Who we are looking for:
Service & Maintenance Mechanic (Electric Vehicles)
Your responsibilities:
• Carry out repair and servicing of electric mopeds at customer hubs in Stockholm, Uppsala, and Örebro - you shold be ready for short-term business trips (car is provided by the employer)
• Work in a mobile setup using a service van, spending most working time on site with customers
• Coordinate and support external partners performing repairs and servicing in Gothenburg, Malmö, and Copenhagen (remotely)
• Monitor spare-parts inventory and report when reordering is required
• Perform maintenance of battery swap stations in Stockholm, Uppsala, and Örebro
• Manage handover and return of vehicles used for short-term rentals
• Contribute to the development of routines and best practices for repair and servicing
• Represent the employer in a professional and service-oriented manner
• The role is physically demanding and includes manual work, lifting, and sustained repair activities
Requirements:
• Experience repairing mopeds and/or motorcycles
• Valid driving licence
• Ability to read and speak English at an intermediate level (B1 or higher)
• Willingness to travel between Stockholm, Uppsala, and Örebro 1-2 times per week
Meritorious but not required:
• Experience repairing electric mopeds
• Ability to read and speak Swedish
• A-L or B certification for electrical work
Your profile:
• Hands-on, self-driven, and solution-oriented
• Comfortable discussing technical issues with customers and partners by phone and digital tools
• Service-minded and professional in external contacts
• Comfortable working in a mobile role with varying environments
What the employer offers:
• Full-time employment (100%)
• Practical and varied work in a growing company
• Opportunity to develop technical skills within electric mobility
• Work in a small team with short decision-making processes
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
