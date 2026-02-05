Service Engineer
2026-02-05
About Us
Cetasol is a fast-growing technology company at the forefront of energy optimization and digitalization in the maritime industry. Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to help vessel owners and operators become more efficient, sustainable, and future-ready through smart technology, real-time data, and AI-powered insights.
With installations running worldwide and partnerships with some of the biggest names in the industry, we are entering an exciting expansion phase. To support this growth, we are now looking for a skilled and motivated Service Engineer to join our team and help us deliver the next generation of maritime energy solutions.
The Role
As a Service Engineer at Cetasol, you will be on the frontline of our technology, ensuring smooth installations and top-class support for our customers. This is not just about fitting equipment onboard - it's about being part of a team that transforms raw data into operational improvements and cost savings for shipping companies around the globe.
You will work closely with our project managers, developers, and customer success teams to bridge the gap between hardware, software, and real-world marine operations. The role is hands-on, varied, and highly collaborative - one day you might be configuring a new system for a pilot vessel, the next you could be supporting a customer halfway across the world.
Your Responsibilities
Provide technical support and troubleshooting, both remotely and onsite.
Collaborate with shipyards, customers, and installation partners to deliver seamless deployments.
Document and report all installations, configurations, and technical findings in a structured way.
Act as the voice of the field team, feeding back insights to help improve our product and processes.
Support training and knowledge sharing with customers and partners to strengthen adoption.
Able to install Cetasol hardware and software onboard vessels, ensuring robust and reliable setups.
You Are
A hands-on engineer with a background in service, maintenance, or installations.
Experienced with marine systems or industrial automation (advantageous, but not a strict requirement).
Familiar with communication protocols such as CANbus (J1939, NMEA2000), MQTT Modbus RTU or TCP/IP.
Knowledgeable in any programming language.
Confident in working independently and problem-solving under time pressure, while also thriving in a team environment.
Willing and able to travel to support customer projects, (drivers license is a plus).
Fluent in English (Swedish or additional languages are a plus).
Why Join Us?
At Cetasol, you'll be part of a fast-moving, forward-thinking company that's reshaping the future of maritime sustainability. We value initiative, creativity, and collaboration - and we make sure every team member has the space to grow.
Work with a product that makes a real difference for efficiency, regulations and climate impact.
Contribute to projects with global reach and relevance.
Be part of a supportive and passionate team where your input directly influences our success.
Grow your technical and professional skills in an environment that values learning and innovation.
