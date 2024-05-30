Service Desk Technician - Operation Lead
Advance performance, transform lives
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organisation with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognised for the results you've achieved.
Mölnlycke is now hiring TWO Service Desk Technician - Operation Lead's to join our GBS (Global Business Services) at our global HQ in Gothenburg.
As a Service Desk Technician - Operation Lead at Mölnlycke, you will divide your time between providing 1st line support to Mölnlycke employees and supporting the Team Lead in the daily operations.
Your main tasks include:
Service Desk Technician:
responsibility of delivering 1st contact support to the global Mölnlycke organization from the GBS organization. The areas of support include, but are not limited to, IT infrastructure and application support as well as GBS-related Finance and HR support
Ensure that the global policies, processes and procedures are followed
Proactively suggest new ways of working and improvements to increase efficiency and effectiveness
Adhere to the ways of working and procedures to ensure consistency and quality in the underlying data and information as well as timely and relevant communication with the end users
Identify, suggest and provide end user training and knowledge
Work together with the other functions during a project transition to ensure quality in the production cut-over and early-life support
Operation Lead part:
Support the Team Lead by managing and planning day to day tasks execution, ensuring team tickets are up to date, team scheduling and escalations. This role also include responsibility for daily Standup-meetings
Lead day to day operations for the team
Responsible for daily/weekly/monthly team planning
Handle escalations on behalf of the team
Assist with team development as necessary
What you'll need
Excellent customer service focus
Act with a "Customer at heart" attitude, always acknowledging the user's needs.
Excellent organizational and structural skills
Proactiveness and understanding of business criticality
Problem solving skills
Flexible and a "can-do" attitude
Team player
Ability to lead by example
Qualifications:
Experience from leading position, e.g, team lead, supervisor, senior coordinating position
Experience of working in and knowledge of IT support processes
Skill in the Microsoft end-user environment,
Skill in the User account creation environment,
Basic understanding of Microsoft service software and related operation server management tools
Understanding of process automation through IT enabled solutions is a plus
ITIL foundation v3 Certificate is a plus
Fluent in English, spoken and written
What you'll get
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Your work-life balance
Hybrid policy
Full-time position
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity, and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging.
Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
Please submit your application by June 14.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there.
Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
