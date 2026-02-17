Service Desk Analyst
JKS Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2026-02-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JKS Sverige AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about IT support and delivering outstanding customer service? We are currently looking for Service Desk Analysts (L1) to join our team in Malmö. In this role, you will act as the first point of contact for IT-related issues and play a key role in ensuring high-quality end-user support.
About the Role
As a Service Desk Analyst, you will provide first-line technical support across multiple communication channels. You will be responsible for resolving incidents efficiently while ensuring service levels and customer satisfaction are maintained.
Key Responsibilities
Act as the first point of contact for IT-related issues via phone, email, web portal, and chat
Log, categorize, and prioritize incidents and service requests accurately
Perform initial troubleshooting and resolve issues at first contact whenever possible (First Time Fix)
Escalate unresolved tickets to the appropriate resolver group
Manage incidents throughout their full lifecycle in line with SLA requirements
Proactively communicate updates and progress to end users
Contribute to the creation and maintenance of knowledge base articles
Work Schedule
Shift models vary depending on assignment and may include:
Standard business hours
Extended business hours (10x5)
24/7 support
Required Skills & Qualifications
Language Requirements
Fluency in English is mandatory.Fluency in one or more of the following languages is highly valued: Finnish, Swedish, Danish, or Norwegian.Multilingual skills are a strong advantage.
Technical Competencies
Experience with ITSM tools
Windows troubleshooting
Basic networking knowledge
Hardware support
Microsoft applications
Understanding of ITIL principles
Who You Are
A strong communicator with a customer-focused mindset
A reliable and flexible team player
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment
Able to handle pressure while maintaining professionalism
Reporting Line
You will report to the Service Desk Manager or Team Lead.
Employment Details
Contract duration: 6-12 months
Possibility of contract extension or transition to permanent employment
If you are ready to build your IT career in an international and dynamic environment, we look forward to receiving your application.
We Offer You
The opportunity to work with JKS Sweden on an exciting assignment with one of our clients, where you will gain valuable experience in IT. JKS operates under collective agreements and complies with all applicable labor market regulations and agreements, ensuring that you can feel secure in your employment with us as a consultant.
Application
You apply for the position via the application link and by registering your CV at www.jksgroup.se.
Please submit your application as soon as possible, as we review candidates on an ongoing basis. If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Martin Jörhov at JKS Sverige at +46 709 683035 or mjo@jksgroup.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare JKS Sverige AB
(org.nr 559020-5430) Arbetsplats
JKS Malmö Kontakt
Martin Jörhov mjo@jksgroup.se Jobbnummer
9748058