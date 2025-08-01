Service Design Manager
Ericsson AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Ericsson's Group Digital Transformation (a part of Group Functions) team is seeking a Service Design Manager to lead innovative, user-centric service initiatives that drive operational excellence, simplification, and human-centered design. As part of an organization committed to digital transformation, you'll play a pivotal role in reimagining services for global systems, working within a Center of Excellence for Service Design across multiple transformation programs.
What You Will Do
• Design, deliver, and facilitate E2E customer and service design projects, embedding user-driven methodologies.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate user insights into solutions.
• Define strategies and execution plans for exceptional user and operational experiences.
• Conduct user research to identify customer and employee needs and translate insights into actions.
• Create and communicate E2E design artefacts (e.g., service blueprints, journey maps, or prototypes) with the aim to simplify complex systems for decision making.
• Orchestrate the E2E design through all phases of transformation, from pre-study to conceptual design into development and adoption across market areas.
• Facilitate co-creation and alignment activities with business owners, SMEs, architects, and other stakeholders.
• Advocate for customer centricity and design practices in context of business and digital transformation.
The Skills You Bring
• Proven expertise in service design with global enterprise technology companies.
• Experience engaging effectively with diverse stakeholders in a digital transformation environment.
• Strong skills in human-centered design deliverables, such as journey maps, blueprints and generative AI.
• Knowledge of data analytics, business process modeling, and information models.
• Proficiency in design methods, agile project delivery, and connecting design recommendations to business goals.
• Exceptional problem-solving, strategic thinking, and communication skills. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "769969-43562357". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Murat Aydinay +46736711592 Jobbnummer
9442858