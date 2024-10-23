Service Delivery Manager
Cepheid AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-10-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cepheid AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate diagnostic testing. Our mission drives us, every moment of every day, as we develop scalable, groundbreaking solutions to solve the world's most complex health challenges. Our associates are involved in every stage of molecular diagnostics, from ideation to development and delivery of testing advancements that improve patient outcomes across a range of settings. As a member of our team, you can make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development.
Cepheid is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Danaher Diagnostics companies. Together, we're working at the pace of change on diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges, driven by knowing that behind every test there is a patient waiting.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Service Delivery Manager is responsible to lead Cepheid's manufacturing applications support and sustaining teams for the manufacturing sites globally.
This position is part of the Global Systems Engineering group and will be in Solna, Sweden. Our vision is to run our manufacturing sites using MES. This system enables our manufacturing associates to produce high quality diagnostics consumables on which our patients can rely on.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
As part of the global systems engineering team, you provide guidance, training support and knowledge as required for Cepheid's sites worldwide.
Develop a deep understanding of cepheid processes, and work with cross function team to gain insights into the scope of service delivery.
Develop and implement ITIL processes.
Service delivery per SLA, in collaboration with corporate IT and third-party vendors.
Manage team of professionals to provide guidance, conducts performance review, provide feedback and foster expertise for growth.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree with 9+ years of relevant work experience or master's degree with 7+ years of relevant work experience.
In-depth knowledge of ITIL.
Solid problem-solving skills.
Solid track record in people management.
Flexibility in working hours to work with India, US and Sweden
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Experience with Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) such as Camstar, Siemens OpCenter or other MES system.
ITIL certification
IT infrastructure like; windows server, sql server, AWS. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cepheid AB
(org.nr 556595-6181)
Röntgenvägen 2 (visa karta
)
171 27 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8972662